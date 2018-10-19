Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach US$ 135.6 billion by 2025 End: Increasing Chronic Disease Incidences Coupled with Strong Product Pipeline to Augment Industry Growth

The global monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at growth rate of 4.8% to reach USD 135.6 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 109 pages.

Antibodies and antibody fragments has become an essential tool for biomedical research and rapidly gaining popularity as therapeutic moiety globally. Constant increase inn therapeutic and diagnostic applications of mAbs is expected to contribute to the market development. In recent years, mAbs accounted for the largest share of all biologic therapies. The global market is categorized in terms of source, end use and diseases. Based on source, the market is divided in murine, chimeric, humanized and human. Murine segment is the lowest revenue generating segment, accounted for only 7.54% share of the global market in 2016. The adoption of murine antibodies as therapeutics is limited by their immunogenicity as the mouse antibodies are seen by human systems as a foreign particle.

In terms of diseases, the market is segmented as autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, Infectious diseases and others. Cancer segment dominated the market. Avastin, Heceptin and Rituxan are the highest selling monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. However, sale of monoclonal antibodies for infectious diseases, arthritis and inflammatory diseases also growing at decent growth rate owing to the expected approval of novel mAb therapeutics in coming years. End user segment is divided as hospitals, research laboratories and others.

Regionally, developed regions such as North America and Europe are considered to be the largest market. Of which, North America accounted for almost 50% share of the global market in 2016. Increasing number of approvals and favorable government support augment the market growth in developed region. Asia Pacific region is expected to growth at CAGR of 9.98% during the future period. Companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG; Pfizer; Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co., Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., and others are operating in this market.

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows:

Market, by End Use: Hospitals and Research labs;

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World; Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, and China;

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co., Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Elan

