North Africa Cloud Managed Services Market worth 3,248.8 Million USD by 2020

The report “North Africa Cloud Managed Services Market by Service Types (Business Services, Network Services, Security Services, Data Center Services, Mobility Services) – Global Forecast to 2015 – 2020” defines and segments the market into various sub-segments of services deployment, end users, verticals, and countries with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The North Africa cloud managed services market report also identifies the drivers and restraints of the regional market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Browse 73 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on “North Africa Cloud Managed Services Market”

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=41468762

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Organizations across the globe are going digital in every aspect of business operations and organization structure to be able to sustain in the competition. A company can save money while increasing productivity by keeping its IT infrastructure constantly monitored by a dedicated party while still focusing on its core productive areas. Thus, managed services would ensure organizations to be free from the operational failure, maintenance, and breakdown of infrastructure. The trends that accompanied the introduction of cloud technologies have eventually brought down the infrastructure costs of the companies in the recent years. Managed services, today, guarantee organizations a hassle-free management of business, network, security, data centre, and mobility services. The coming years will see an intensification of political, economic, and social reforms in countries such as Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco. The resultant growth fuelled in various industrial sectors is likely to allow managed service providers to cater to the increasing needs of organizations operating in the country. Various MNCs are firmly establishing themselves in Morocco, hiring the country’s large talent base and using its close proximity to Europe to create an excellent environment to support work from European organizations at cost-competitive rates.

The ICT trends in in the region suggest an increased adoption of cloud technologies and services by SMBs due to heavy influence from the Eurozone. The European and North African regional SMB cloud market is expected to grow over USD 25 Billion in 2015 at a CAGR of over 25-30%. Hence, the SMB cloud market in the region could be classified as an emerging market. The foreign capital investments in North Africa increased from USD 10 Billion to USD 26 Billion in 2015. This factor could be a major indicator of the increased scope of ICT in the region and the issuing need for managed services in the North African countries.

This North Africa cloud managed services market research report analyzes the regional adoption trends, future growth potential, competitive outlook, market ecosystem, and value chain of the market. The report analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different countries such as Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Rest of North Africa (Egypt & Libya).

North Africa cloud managed services market which is expected to grow from USD 1,353.4 Million in 2015 to 3,248.8 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2015–2020.

Know more about North Africa Cloud Managed Services Market: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-africa-cloud-managed-service-market-41468762.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com