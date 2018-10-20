Crowd Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2022

Crowd Analytics Market, by Deployment (On Cloud, On Premise, Hybrid), by Application (Market Forecasting, Revenue Forecasting, Incident Analytics, Customer Management), by Verticals (Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Media & Entertainment) – Forecast 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

Crowd Analytics is a form of data science techniques where organizations uses the different techniques in order to gain the psychological and behavioral elements. In simple words, analysis of behavioral pattern towards any product or services by use of social network and crowd sourced data as platform. This allows the organization to gain competitive advantage in the market with the actual perspective of their consumer or how their consumer is going to react on certain product of services. High demand for BI solution in current scenario is one of the major driver for the market of crowd analytics. The Global Crowd Analytics Market has been valued at US ~$323 million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US ~$1.4 billion by end of forecast period with CAGR of ~24%.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Crowd AnalyticsMarket: NEC Corporation (Japan), Crowd Dynamics (U.K.), Sightcorp (Netherlands), CrowdANALYTIX, Inc. (U.S.).

Other prominent players in this market are- Nokia (Finland), Spigit, Inc. (U.S.), Wavestore (U.K.), AGT International (Switzerland), Walkbase (Finland) among others.

Segments:

The Crowd Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of Deployment, Application & Verticals. Deployment includes- On Cloud, On Premise & Hybrid whereas the application has been identified as Market Forecasting, Revenue Forecasting, Incident Analytics and Customer Management among others. The Verticals of Crowd Analytics are- Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Media & Entertainment among others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: Crowd Analytics market is majorly driven by the factor such as need of advance technology in the field of analytics and growing need of business intelligence in Asian countries. Growing application areas of Crowd Analytics and high rate accuracy is also some of the supporting factor of global crowd analytics market. In the year 2015, Global Crowd Analytics market has been valued at US ~$223 million which is growing with CAGR of ~24% and is expected to grow at US ~$1.4 billion by the end of forecast period.

North America is dominating the market of Crowd Analytics followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the growth of Asian Countries and high development in manufacturing and e-commerce industry.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intended Audience

• Data Centers

• Crowd Analytics Service Providers

• Analytics Software Developers

• Government

• IT Service Providers

