Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report 2018 – Liquipel LLC, Archroma Management LLC, H.B. Fuller

Waterproofing is a technique to prevent the properties or products from water to offer chemical & corrosion barrier. Waterproofing chemicals are a combination of different chemical materials used to help resistance against leakage and improve durability of the final products. These chemicals are useful as admixtures and additives with various materials such as cement, paints, plastics, colors, detergents, inks, and mortar. Mainly used waterproofing chemicals are polysulfide sealants, polyethylene, polyurethanes, acrylic polymer, and elastomeric coatings. Waterproofing chemicals have usage in several technologies such as coatings, integral systems, performed membranes, and others. The main product types comprise bitumen, TPO, EPDM, PVC, and elastomers.
Increasing demand in developing nations, cost efficiency of waterproofing chemicals, growing economics & quality of construction are the factors driving the growth of the global waterproofing chemicals market. Though, slow development of construction industry in Europe may hinder the growth of the market. Further, high need for water management activities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and growing construction industry in emerging regions might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
The global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented on the product, technology, application, and geography. The waterproofing chemicals market by product is segmented as elastomers, bitumen, EPDM, TPO, and PVC. Technology segment includes coatings & LAMs, integral systems, and preformed membranes. Further, the market by application is segmented into floors & basements, roofing & walls, tunnel liners, waste & water management, and other applications.
Based on geography, global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include RPM International Inc., Liquipel LLC, Archroma Management LLC, H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sibelco AG, Akzo Nobel NV., Evonik Industries, Sika AG, and W.R. Grace and Co., among others.
Scope of Waterproofing Chemicals Market
ProductSegments
Elastomers
Bitumen
EPDM
TPO
PVC
Technology Segments
Coatings & LAMs
Integral Systems
Preformed Membranes
Application Segments
Floors & Basements
Roofing & Walls
Tunnel Liners
Waste & Water Management
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
