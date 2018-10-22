Home in Smart city Dwarka at affordable rates

Master Plan Delhi 2021 has divided regions into zones to develop the large township in order to provide a housing solution for the people of Delhi NCR. People from different parts of the country come to Delhi in search of the better future and L Zone Dwarka has open the ways of standard living for the people which meet their budget. Large Township has been developed in the zone which has attracted a large number of people to buy their dream home. Delhi Development Authority has approved land pooling policy because of which luxurious yet affordable units are developed by the builders.

Colors Housing Society Apna Ghar in L Zone offers world-class apartments ranging from 2 BHK to 4 BHK. These secured and creative residential units are available in the budget of a middle-class person. Now, a low budgeted person can dream to buy their own home in the upcoming smart city of Delhi NCR. Colors Housing Society has already provided living units to over 5000 families. We are the proud real estate developers whose experts understand the needs and requirements of the occupants and deliver quality services to them. The environment of living units is lush green that will give you joy and comfort you are looking for.

Apna Ghar project is the most Affordable Luxury at L Zone Dwarka which has the close proximity to the nearest location like IGI Airport, Gurgaon and Dwarka Expressway. Easy transportation is available at high frequency. The project is located close to the market, shopping malls, schools, and hospital. Thus it makes your life easy and hassle-free from the hotchpotch of the day to day activities. If you are looking for an affordable housing solution then it is the right time to invest your money in the standard project by the Colors Housing Society in L Zone.

Media Contact

Web:www.colorshousingapnaghar.com

E-mail:colorshousingapnaghar@gmail.com

Call@: +91-9599110463