Pressure Transmitters Market: Lucrative Opportunities in Various Segments

​Pressure transmitters are sensors that generate analog or digital signals based on the amount of pressure applied over liquids or gasses. Pressure transmitters include an electronic amplifier and a pressure transducer in a single package so that measured data can be sent to long distances without introduction of electrical noise or loss of accuracy. For their use in process automation industries, the transmitter harvests signals typically conformed to a 4 – 20 mil-ampere standard. Pressure transmitters find varied application in food & beverage, chemical, and automotive industry. Pressure sensors in the automotive industry are generally used for engine control such as manifold, fuel, oil, boost, and barometric pressure among others. Pressure sensors also find applications in systems such as power steering, transmission pressure, brake pressure, and nitrous pressure, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) among others.

Before the advances in integrated circuit (IC) technology, pressure transmitters were easily distinct from transducers because of their bulky size, which measured from five to ten inches in each direction. At that time, most pressure transducers were far smaller than the pressure transmitters. Nowadays, mini solid-state pressure-sensing devices comprising integrated circuit amplifiers are easily available for absorption into pressure transducers. Moreover, with widespread industrial and factory automation procedures, many pressure transducer outputs are being transmitted over reasonably extensive distances, and the transducer often combines the 4-20mA or other typical output ability for this extensive distance transmission purpose.

The current trend in the automation pressure transmitter market are smart product types that have digital communication interfaces. Owing to the above mentioned reason, the demand for traditional analog output pressure transmitters are expected to continue to decline over the forecast period from 2016 – 2024. The principal reason for this trend is the shift to digital networking in facilities, thus eliminating much wiring. Conversely, other benefits become accessible with the addition of intelligence in the transmitters such as remote calibration, self-calibration & ranging, and self-diagnostics.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19637

The global automation pressure transmitter market can be segmented by application, by type, by technology and by verticals. By application, the market can be further sub divided into leak testing, pressure sensing, altitude sensing, flow sensing, and depth sensing. By type, the market can be further broken down into vacuum pressure sensor, gauge pressure sensor, absolute pressure sensor, differential pressure sensor, and sealed pressure sensor. Likewise by technology, the global market can be segmented into thermal conductivity, resonant frequency, piezoresistive, electromagnetic, potentiometric, capacitive, and optical pressure sensing. Alongside, the global automation pressure transmitters market by verticals can be further divided into food and beverage, automotive, textiles, chemical, pharmaceutical, packaging, consumer electronics, medical, factory automation, aerospace, oil & gas and others.

The major driver of the automation pressure transmitters market is the emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources. Currently, industries are moving toward the implementation of automation throughout the production cycle. This helps reduce human errors and accidents along with ensuring greater perfection and accuracy of the production process. Regions such as Europe and North America are already ahead of other parts of the world in terms of industrial automation due to lack of human resources. Demand for industrial automation is not mature due to availability of cheap human workforce in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, this reason is likely to drive the demand for automation pressure transmitters during the forecast period.

Europe was the market leader in the automation pressure transmitters market in the year 2015 followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be credited to increased production facilities of major electronics and automotive brands along with increasing demand for oil & gas industry in this region.

The major players in this industry are ABB Group (Switzerland), The Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens AG (Germany) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressure-transmitters-market.html?secure=NTIxNS41&type=PB