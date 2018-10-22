Smart Water Grid Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth, Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report

22 October 2018: In 2017, the global Smart Water Grid market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Water Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Grid development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Xinapse Systems Ltd

Prezi Inc

ICT, co., Ltd

Wetsus

The Whitmore Group

ABB Group

Arqiva

Toshiba Corporation

Neptune Technology Group Inc

Schneider Electric

Badger Meter, Inc

Itron Inc

Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Infrastructure

Control & Automation

ICT & Analytical Software

Design & Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Water Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Water Grid development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Water Grid are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.