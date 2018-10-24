Fiber Coatings Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects by 2026

Fiber Coatings Market: Introduction

Fiber coatings is a method that is used to monitor wetting, adhesion, and cleaning. Major types of fiber coatings are optical anti-reflection coatings, high-reflection coatings, transparent conductive coatings, filter coatings, and electrochromic coatings. Industries wherein fiber coatings are employed include electronics, textile, automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas.

Fiber Coatings Market: Overview

Fiber coatings are primarily used in the electronics industry. Fiber coatings are also applied for wetting and adhesion, coating thickness, coating dynamics, and foam prevention. In coating thickness, surface tension difference is created. Surfactant molecules gather in the coating bath to reduce the effect, as molecules quickly move from the micelles to the new surface, decreasing the surface tension. In coating dynamics, the coating process usually moves at a high speed. Foam can be made for high dynamics of the coating process. Foam bubbles cling to the fiber, which implies loss of strength and regularity of the coating.

Fiber Coatings Market: Market Trends and Developments

As per the current market trends, carbon fiber coatings are largely used in electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries. Besides this, the fiber coatings method is being increasingly used in textile and oil & gas industries. The fiber coatings market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years and the trend is expected to continue in the next few years. Based on category of optical coating, the fiber coatings market has been segmented into anti-reflection fiber coatings, high-reflection fiber coatings, transparent conductive fiber coatings, filter coatings, beam-splitters, electrochromic coatings, and partial reflection coatings

Fiber Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fiber coatings market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand from growing end-use industries are fueling the growth for fiber coatings market in Asia-pacific region.

Fiber Coatings Market: Key Players

A few prominent players operating in the global fiber coatings market are E.I. DuPont De Nemours Company, PPG Industries, Zeiss Group, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Abrisa Technologies, Newport Corporation, Inrad Optical, Inc., Reynad Corporation, and Artemis Optical Ltd.

