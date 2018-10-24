Fix Garage Door Issues with Infinite Garage Doors’ Repairs and Services

Infinite Garage Doors, a family-run business in the Tablelands region, offers garage door repairs and solutions. The company’s garage door technicians are all certified tradesmen and they are on call 24/7.

[QUEENSLAND, 24/10/2018] – Infinite Garage Doors, a family-run business in Atherton Tablelands, offers a variety of garage door repair and maintenance services. Through their reliable service and professional servicemen, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of garage door solutions in Cairns, Douglas Port, Tully and Innisfail.

Panel and Roller Garage Door Service and Repair

Infinite Garage Doors services both panel and roller garage doors and have a stock of garage door remotes and motors. Their services include repairing off-track garage doors, tune-ups and safety checks, garage door table replacement, and lubricating springs, hinges and bearings. The company assures customers that they have remotes for all types of motors and can order any remote they don’t carry.

Certified Tradesmen

The team behind Infinite Garage Doors is comprised of certified garage door technicians who have years of experience working on motors and parts for homeowners across the area. The servicemen’s in-depth understanding of homeowners’ common problems allows them to render solutions that are catered for their clientele’s needs.

Highly Competitive Rates

Infinite Garage Doors is not only committed to providing quality services, they also make sure that their products and services are affordable. To give the best value for their customers’ money, Infinite Garage Doors offers excellent craftsmanship and high-quality products backed with warranties.

On Call 24/7

Customers do not have to worry about adjusting their busy schedules to Infinite Garage Doors’ operating hours as their servicemen are on call 24/7. Customers simply need to inform Infinite Garage Doors about their type of garage door so that the servicemen can bring spare parts, in case needed.

If you need more information about Infinite Garage Doors or have enquiries about their products and services, call them on 0417 299 581 or visit https://infinitegaragedoors.com.au.