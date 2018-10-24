Immortelle Extract Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2018-2025

24th October 2018 – Global Immortelle Extract Market is segmented based on type, applications, and region. Immortelle is a plant and historically known as Helichrysum. The plant has tiny white branches with whitish color leaves, and the clusters of flowers that looks like gold in the sun rays. Historically, the immortelle extract was used to deal with the skin problems as the extract is known to have the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. The extract was widely used to cure cuts, wounds, abrasions, and scars.

Immortelle is a flower that never diminishes even after it has been pricked. Immortelle is a shrub normally found in dry, sandy and stony areas of Africa and the Mediterranean regions. The anti-inflammatory and tissue regenerating properties of immortelle extract is used to repair swollen or weak veins. Moreover, it helps in liberating the body and mind from addictive patterns such as alcohol, drugs and nicotine. It is also used as a spice.

It has been projected that Immortelle Extract Market will grow at a fastest pace over the forecast period as the scope and its application are rising immensely all over the globe. Immortelle Extract Market is classified, by type into Immortelle Extract powder, Immortelle Extract Oil. Immortelle extract oil is distilled from the flowering tops of the plant which has a strong straw-like, fruity smell and the color can range from pale yellow to red. Immortelle extract oil is known by other names such as everlasting oil and immortelle oil.

The major constituents are nearly acetate, pinene, linalool, nerol, and geraniol. The oil extracted from immortelle is the rarest, most powerful healing oils. The organic essential oil is rich in active molecules with unique anti-aging beauty results. Immortelle Extract Market is classified, by product type into Standard Product, Excellence Product, and others. Immortelle Extract Market is classified, by application into Personal Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and others. Immortelle is widely used in cosmetics and personal care as it is antioxidant rich that repairs free radical damage and stimulates cellular regeneration. It is also used after body tattooing and piercing to heal scar tissue. Anti-bacterial properties of immortelle make it a brilliant medication for treating acne and inflamed blemishes.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Helichrysum-Croatia

Youngliving

Moellhausen

Talia

Italchile

Janousek

Laboratoire

Solaroma

Provital Group

BIOETERICA

Taosherb

Sinuo

Haoyuan

Bolin

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Immortelle Extract Oil

Immortelle Extract Powder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Immortelle Extract in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

