Personalized Learning Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Personalized Learning Market: By Product (Content, Services), & Geography – Forecast (2018-2023),” the personalized learning market is driven by the rising enrollment rate in personalized learning programs.

The Americas Hold the Largest Market Share in the Personalized Learning Market

The Americas region holds the largest market share in the Personalized Learning Market. The Personalized Learning Market in the Americas region is mainly driven by the rising number of drop outs.

Selected Impact Analysis Done in the Personalized Learning Market Report

• Personalized learning refers to the customization of learning topics and curriculum to meet the needs of individual students. In personalized learning, each student has a complete control over the learning topics and the pace of learning.

• As per IndustryARC research, above 90 percent students who acquired personalized learning models outperform those who didn’t receive.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Personalized Learning Market Report

• The growing number of digital learning solutions will propel the growth of the personalized learning market during the forecast period.

• The growing number of edtech startups and the avid interest in personalized learning from tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Apple will drive the growth of the personalized learning market during the forecast period.

• The personalized learning market in the U.S. is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.

• In the U.S., 17 states identified personalized learning as being part of their vision while 11 states are now chalking out the plans to support schools those are identified for improvement.

Key players of Personalized Learning Market

Pearson is the World’s largest education company. The company currently has a market value of $65.95 billion.

• Other key players include NIIT, Blackboard, and 2U.

