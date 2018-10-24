Polyurethane Floor Enamel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020

Polyurethane floor enamel is manufactured to prolong the life of ceramics tiles. Polyurethane floor enamel is ideal for use on above grade wood and concrete floors & porches. Polyurethane floor enamel performs in a variety of areas, such as porches, stairs and boat decks. Polyurethane floor enamel features excellent resistance to oils, abrasion and washing with superior scuff resistance. Polyurethane enamels have easy application, excellent wetting properties, tenacious adhesion and can be applied over painted surfaces.

In addition, polyurethane floor enamels have excellent resistance to yellowing in white and pastel shades combined with superior light fastness and hiding power, making it very economical in general usage. Polyurethane floor enamels are formulated with urethane-modified alkyd resins and can be applied to exterior or interior ferrous or non-ferrous metals. Polyurethane enamel can be applied by brush, spray or roller. Polyurethane floor enamel are designed as a finish coat on flooring systems used in commercial facilities, pharmaceutical facilities, automobile industry, warehouses and aircraft hangars among others.

The growth in end user industries is expected to increase consumption of polyurethane floor enamels. The growth in ceramic tile industry is expected to boost demand for polyurethane floor enamels. The demand for ceramic tiles is primarily led by an increase in construction activities due to rapid urbanization and population expansion in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America. However, fluctuating raw material prices, government regulations and availability of substitutes could hamper the growth of this market. Companies manufacturing polyurethane floor enamels have to meet the stringent VOC regulations imposed by countries in North America and Europe.

Polyurethane floor enamel has a global demand due to extensive applications in ceramic tile industry. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of polyurethane floor enamels followed by North America and Europe. China and India are the largest consumers of polyurethane floor enamels in Asia Pacific due to presence of an established ceramic tile industry.

Polyurethane floor enamel manufacturers are shifting their production facilities to emerging economies of Asia Pacific due to availability of raw materials, cheap labor and local government incentives. Macau, Republic of Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia are other major consumers of polyurethane floor enamels in Asia Pacific. The demand for polyurethane floor enamels in Latin America is expected to increase substantially due to increase in commercial construction activities and rapid economic development. Brazil, Argentina and Peru are major consumers of polyurethane floor enamels in Latin America. Europe and North America are saturated markets and expected to experience moderate growth rate.

The polyurethane floor enamel market is highly competitive and dominated by large and medium chemical companies. Some of the key players in this market are Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd (China), Sherwin-Williams (U.S.), Chemical Strategies Inc (U.S.), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Shandong Dongda Inov Polyurethane Co., Ltd (China), Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (South Korea), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Foshan Nanhai Huaren Chemical Co., Ltd.(China), Emperol Colours Pvt. Ltd (India), Wintech Paints & Chemicals Ltd (India) and BASF SE (Germany) among others.

Companies are investing in research and development to manufacture superior grades of polyurethane floor enamels to remain competitive in the market. In addition, companies are expanding their presence in emerging economies of Asia Pacific to increase their market share.

