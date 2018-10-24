Public Cloud Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Snapshot

The global market for public cloud to expedite at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.78% during the projection period (2017-2023). Cloud computing facilitates a range of services that involve robust server efficiency, networking, analytics etc. The number of cloud service providers is growing at a rapid pace owing to the element of lucrativeness that the technology currently holds. As more and more enterprises and micro business entities shift towards digitization, cloud services find new opportunities. Such factors are expected to play a crucial role in guiding the course of the global public cloud market over the next couple of years. Moreover, expansion of the internet-of-things (IoT) is reflecting favorably on cloud deployments. Policymakers, particularly in fast-developing countries are introducing new frameworks to boost digitization and facilitate low-cost internet services for citizens. As public cloud services are usually free, their popularity continues to rise in countries such as India, Brazil and China. The outlook remains positive for the public cloud market, with new avenues of growth likely to emanate in the near future.

Report Overview

The MRFR report delivers a commentary on the current market trends and the prospects of public cloud over the next five years. A detailed analysis of key market elements has been offered in the report. It also includes a comprehensive discussion on the macro and micro-economic aspects likely to influence public cloud deployments during the review period. The scope of the discussion also covers various cloud computing branches such as cloud billing, cloud communication platform, cloud access security, cloud high-performance computing, and cloud infrastructure. For market sizing, all the important public cloud services were also considered – SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. The report also covers deployments based on organization size that includes large, small and medium enterprises. End-use industries considered in the report include manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace and defense, and IT & telecommunication. Valuations for all the submarkets are also available under five major regions – North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), with the respective country-level market sizing.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Public Cloud Market are – International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Salesforce.com (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc.(U.S.) , Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), and Rackspace Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for public cloud

By Cloud computing

Cloud Billing

Cloud Communication Platform

Cloud Access Security

Cloud High Performance Computing

Cloud Infrastructure

By Service

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

By Industry

Manufacturing

Bfsi

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace and Defense

It & Telecommunication

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Public Cloud market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. IT modernization has driven the market of Public Cloud in North America. It has been observed that United States is the leading country in Public Clouds market. Western Europe has a fair share in the Public Cloud market and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. The Public Cloud market is expected to grow significantly in Asia-Pacific as adoption of technology is in various industries are increasing significantly.

Intended Audience

Cloud providers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

