Support or Transfer Patients with Ease with Active Mobility’s Lifting Slings

Active Mobility, a supplier of rehabilitation products in Australia, offers a range of lifting slings. The company aims to provide intelligent mobility solutions.

[NEW SOUTH WALES, 25/10/2018] – Active Mobility, a supplier of rehabilitation products in Australia, offers a wide range of lifting slings to transfer and lift patients easily. The company provides intelligent mobility solutions by sourcing the most technically advanced products from around the world.

Medical Lifting Slings

Active Mobility offers the most extensive range of medical lifting slings in the country and are made to provide an easy solution when transferring and lifting patients. The lifts can be tailored according to the purpose of the lifting manoeuvre and the patient or resident’s level of mobility.

The company want to restore the mobility of many people in Australia by providing the world’s most technically advanced equipment at cost-effective rates. They supply slings from Silvalea, the world’s original manufacturer of replacement slings. They also offer products from Allergo Concepts, a renowned handling and lifting equipment manufacturer in Australia. Their range of slings includes:

• In-situ slings

• Standing transfer slings

• Loop slings

• Lateral transfer slings

• Replacement slings

• Clip slings

• Disposable slings

This range of disability and hospital slings include mesh and fabric slips in different sizes, colours, styles and configurations. Active Mobility also offers custom sizes to fit patients better. The company ensures that their slings are robust and of high-quality to give both the carrier and patient support and comfort.

Excellent Customer Service

Active Mobility provides excellent customer service by looking after customers from their initial consultation through delivery and set up and after sales maintenance and services. Their Service Department is a team of skilled workers who specialise in the maintenance and repair of patient lifting hoists, power wheelchairs and mobility scooters in different areas such as Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Sydney Metropolitan, Newcastle/Hunter and Illawarra regions.

About Active Mobility

Active Mobility is a family-owned business in Australia that specialises in the hire, supply and service of powered rehabilitation equipment. The team behind the company is committed to providing intelligent mobility solutions, and empowering and enabling disabled members of the community. They take pride in their range of competitively-priced quality products from the USA, UK and Europe.

If you need more information about Active Mobility or have enquiries about their range of rehabilitation products, visit their website at https://www.activemobility.com.au.