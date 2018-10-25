What’s the difference between mobile marketing & SMS marketing?

Mobile marketing technique is nothing but an act of extending your advertising campaigns to cell phones. In today’s life, mobile phones have become an important element we used to make everything possible through mobile phone and internet only. As opposed to what you have listened, mobile marketing is here in trend and leading firms and over 500+ business organizations of small and big-sized as of now running fruitful versatile battles. SMS messaging is the way to this riddle!

Get best text messaging solutions now!

In countries like the United States, the normal mobile operator sends almost a million messages every month. Many multinational companies, organizations are planning to adopt messaging. Now understand the major difference between SMS marketing and Mobile.

You can do it yourself-

Small and medium organizations need not have to hire experts to run their SMS marketing campaigns. A marketer can create SMS content with the right strategy in his mind to gain effective results like high leads, revenue etc.

SMS is inexpensive-

The cost of buying SMS marketing services is less expensive rather than other marketing tools like email marketing, print media etc. Some Bulk SMS Gateway Provider started offering packages at nominal prices along with the high-quality services, powerful features and assured 99.9% delivery on sent campaigns.

Huge penetration rate-

Most people are as now using texting and even the individuals who don’t use internet posses a mobile. Over 250 million people own their cell phone all over the world and almost every one of them is curious to read notifications once the bell ring on their phones. No other kind of print advertising can be compared with SMS reach.

Starts the conversion with text SMS-

Other forms of mobile marketing will develop significance later on. In the event that you begin SMS messaging with your clients, you can establish strong relationships with your clients. So, that they will trust you and your brand in order to make next purchase.

So, what’s your opinion? SMS marketing is also an integral part of mobile marketing technique. You can begin your marketing campaigns with an ease through SMS. As SMS has a high open rate of 98% and people likely to be responded fast more on it as compared to emails. Thus, this fact makes Bulk SMS messaging more popular till date.

A provider offers unique features of bulk SMS service with the assured delivery of all sent messages from their gateway. They offer you user-friendly and cloud-based interface to manage & track your campaigns. With the scheduled SMS, you can send your campaign later on. In order to increase your website traffic, make the use of campaign management to include short links into your SMS content so that you can track your campaign easily to find our interested audience in no time.

