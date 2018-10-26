Absinthe Market Growth Rate And Product Revenue Report By 2025

24th October 2018 – Absinthe is flavored distilled liquor, emerald green in color and turns cloudy and opalescent white when mixed with water. It is a bright green-colored alcoholic beverage, distilled from a variety of herbs extracted into an ethanol base. It basically originated in Switzerland. Absinthe contains large proportion of thujone basically a chemical compound and harmful to human brain. On the basis of application, the global absinthe market is segmented into food and beverage, cosmetic industry and medical industry. Traditional absinthe is made from white grapes and also made from grain, beets or potatoes. Absinthe offers medicinal benefits such as painkilling, sedative and anti-parasitic properties. It also helps in metabolism, fights stomach pain, eliminates worms from intestine, relieves stress and soothes the nerve.

On contrary, Absinthe wormwood is the herb that grows from a woody base with multiple stems forming a bushy plant. It requires a lot of disturbance to grow and nurture itself. In the earlier counterparts, the plant was considered with Absinthe which is totally different from Absinthe wormwood and that is why it was found harmful for consumption. Commercially, Absinthe finds extensive uses as a painkiller and a great contributor as a sedative element in the medical industry. With its growing use, Absinthe market is strongly gaining a positive traction. Therefore, it is quintessential that the global market is bound to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to proliferated use in medical industry.

The key driving factors responsible for absinthe market include medicinal benefits for digestive tracts, stomach acid and digestive enzyme production. Additionally, the medicinal benefits offered by Absinthe are contributing to the market growth. However, the alcoholic properties exhibited by Absinthe coupled with ban of alcohol in some countries are likely to impact the export business negatively on a global scale. On the basis of type, the global absinthe market is segmented into absinthe blanche, absinthe amber, absinthe verte, absinthe liquer, absinthe ordinaire, absinthe reve, pastis, absinthe bohemian, and premium absinthe.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global absinthe market spans North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle-East and Africa. Europe is a large exporter of absinthe on a global scale and is also popular in Spain, Great Britain and U.S as an alcoholic beverage. The key players in the global absinthe market include Lucid Absinthe Supérieure, Kübler Absinthe Superieure, La Clandestine, Butterfly absinthe, Hill’s Liquere, La Fée Absinthe, Doubs Mystique, Duplais Verte, Pacific Distillery, Alandia GmbH & Co. KG, Jade Liqueurs LLC, Philadelphia Distilling Company, Teichenne, S.A., Milan METELKA a.s, RUDOLF, etc.

