Coated Fabrics Industry Top Key Players, Manufacturers By Application, Types Forecast 2020

26 Oct 2018: The global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to value at USD 22.6 billion in the forthcoming period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in production of military wear and rise in protective clothing. In addition, growing number of industries along with infrastructure development leading to economic progress in certain geographical regions. Growth opportunities along with benefits such as low-cost alternative leather for upholstery and trims coupled with emerging technologies such as nanomaterials, plasma coating, and inkjet deposit are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. However, volatile prices, stringent environmental regulations are likely to curb the market growth in the forecast period. Overall, the coated fabrics industry is expected to gain a CAGR of 4.6% in the forthcoming period.

Coated fabrics for industrial use occur in two forms viz. Coating and Laminating. Coating comprises polymer or elastomer normally in sticky form, which is directly applied to the fabric for further treatment. Several techniques are used; for instance a bond-coat is primarily used for this purpose. Under “laminating”, an extruded film is attached onto the substrate normally with thermally or adhesive bonding. From the commercial perspective, the coated fabrics market gains a significant attention due to rising use of technical textiles in everyday life having some interesting applications.

For instance, engineering, geotextile, carpeting, protective clothing, military, filtration, and heating are some domains where coated fabrics are used. The coated fabrics industry is segmented into product, application, and region. Application segment is further categorized into protective clothing, transportation, industrial, and furniture.

Transportation segment accounts for a major share in the coated fabrics market growth due to extensive demand for automobile clothing. Geographical segmentation for coated fabrics industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.Asia-Pacific’s market is likely to gain a significant growth in the forthcoming period due to rise in government initiatives against pollution. In addition, rising investment in oil & gas, chemical & manufacturing, automotive, and infrastructure is likely to contribute to the market growth of APAC sector.

North American coated fabrics market is expected to witness a boom in the forthcoming period owing to lucrative opportunities and untapped market potential. In addition, rise of automation in manufacturing sector coupled with rise in skilled workforce is expected to add to the market growth in the U.S. region. The key players in the coated fabrics industry include OMNOVA Solutions, Spradling International, Saint Gobain, TakataTrelleborg, Conti Tech, Cooley, Dickson, Canadian General Tower, Haartz, HeytexGruppe, Morbern, Low & Bonar, Obeikan Technical Fabrics, SeamanSioen Industries, and Uniroyal Engineered Products.

