Outboard Clinic – Leading Masters of Rebuilt Outboard Motors service in Florida

Located at Palm City, Florida, Outboard Clinic is a well-known Rebuilt Outboard Motors Repair Shop servicing to the countrywide boat owners and dealers. It is founded by Jerry Harris, who has years of experience in Repairing and Maintaining in the boat engine in Florida started this company with the passion of serving the people with needs. And they are specialized at Outboard Marine Engine Repair, Rebuilding, and Remanufacturing of all major brands.

Rebuilt Outboard Motors Service

Rebuilding Outboard Motors Service is taking a leap in the boat repairing and Maintenance industry, as the people prefer to this service more than before. Why not! With the advancement of mechanics such as 4 strokes engine and other parts to improve the boat functionalities, the cost of new outboard engine motors are very high and, also maintaining and repairing is costly. And so, Outboard Clinic started Rebuilt Outboard Motors service to help the boat owners, independent shops and dealers in regional and National wide in rebuilding their Outboard engine.

They are known as Masters of Rebuilding the Outboard unit; they have nearly 40 years of experience in Boat repair and maintenance. The founder Jerry who is professional Boat repair specialist has more than 40 years of repairing skills of the boat engine, will assist through all the boat rebuilding works in their shop. And also all the mechanics at Outboard Clinic are certified Boat repair expert who has extensive knowledge and skill set to rebuild any kind and any brand of outboard engine.

Some of the services they provide in their Repair Shop,

1. Outboard head Repair and Remanufacturing

2. Lower Unit Rebuild and Repair

3. Remanufactured Outboard Powerheads

4. Boring and Resleeving

They with all major outboard brands such as Mercury, Yamaha, Johnson, Evinrude, Suzuki, Honda, etc and even Personal watercrafts such as motorcycles, ATVs, and snowmobiles. They provide complete information about the client outboard condition before it starts to rebuild to get an outlook. And also they offer the free quote with immediate response for their customers.

About Outboard Clinic

Outboard Clinic is a Florida based Outboard Repair and Rebuilding Company which offer a complete range of rebuilt outboard motors service in countrywide. With more than 3 decades of handling the boat repair workshops and maintaining service, they started this company to offer fine Outboard rebuilt and remanufacture service for boat owners. And, all their service is done in compliance with the OEM specification of the brands. They also have an in-house Machine shop to stock all kinds of parts and equipment to provide the service in time. For more information, visit https://www.outboardclinic.com/

Address:

3465 SW Palm City School Ave,

Palm City, FL 34990

Phone: (855) 747-0100