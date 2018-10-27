Skittles Productions Involving A New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries

Skittles Productions are the top Corporate Film Makers in Delhi creating unique corporate videos for their clients hailing from various industries. As a forerunner in this field, Skittles observes that corporate videos are the most effective tools in the hands of brands that want to create a lasting impression on their clients.

Videos in general have become a quintessential part of every brand’s marketing technique. Gone are the days of texts and images trying to introduce a business. The tides have changed, and the audience is looking for unique visual content to grip their imagination. Skittlers who know video making like the back of their hand have seen this transition and say that the era of videos is upon us.

Just to give you a marketing perspective, having a video on the home page can increase the conversion rate by a whopping 80%. A corporate video in a pitching email has 200-300% chances of click. Buyers are so fascinated by videos that 65% of them can be influenced to buy a product or a service just by watching a video.

With such popularity of corporate videos, Skittles is embracing newer techniques and methods to create the catchiest videos for their clients. According to this dynamic team of Corporate Video Makers in Delhi, there are 2 major components to a well-made video. First is the technique, technology and advanced equipment that dramatically change the final outcome. Secondly, a corporate video can only be as creative as its director. Skittles Productions have been able to strike the right balance between both these components to ensure every Corporate Film Production is second to none.

As the new year is approaching, we can expect a lot from Skittlers. They are brainstorming how best to use 4K technology and equipment into their projects. Their corporate videos might soon have 360-degree angle and present the company in the most realistic manner. They are also exploring how content and storytelling can be at its innovative best to help the brands stand out in the rat race.

Brands really need to embrace corporate videos as one of their main weapons and make the best use of Corporate Video Production houses in Delhi like Skittles Productions to build a formidable online brand presence.

About Skittles Productions

Skittles Productions is one of the top Corporate Video Production in Delhi. They have been offering a wide range of video services to their clients with creativity and consistency. The creative minds at Skittles are experienced and highly skilled in the various forms of video production. Along with Corporate Film Production they offer ad films, short films, explainer videos, documentary and various other film making services.

Contact Media

Contact Person: Gursimran Jassal

Contact: +91 821 8286112

Email: info@skittlesproductions.com

Website: http://skittlesproductions.com

Address: 112, III floor, DDA flats, Khirki Extn.,

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi- 110017