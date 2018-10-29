Create Smart and Sophisticated Interiors with Glass or Timber Sliding Barn Doors from Triline Quality Door Systems

Triline Quality Door Systems designs bespoke sliding barn doors for residential and commercial properties. Available in glass or timber, the sliding barn doors create a sophisticated ambience to any space.

[DERWENT PARK, 29/10/2018] — Triline Quality Door Systems designs bespoke sliding barn doors for residential and commercial properties. The sliding barn doors are manufactured to meet the highest standards. The sliding barn doors are available in glass or timber and create a smart and sophisticated ambience to any space.

Sliding Barn Doors

Triline is the trusted supplier of barn doors in the country. The sliding barn doors from Triline are highly regarded for exceptional material and construction. The wall-mounted doors are a popular choice among clients because of the simple and quiet mechanism. The doors are available in glass or timber, and the rails are available in flat or round to suit any interior design. The door systems can be fitted and finished to blend or stand out in any room.

Clients may choose from a prefabricated design or a custom-made design, to meet client specifications.

High-Quality Door Systems from Triline

Triline designs and manufactures sliding door systems for residential and commercial properties. The door systems are crafted to exemplify a classic or contemporary aesthetic appeal and heavy-duty functionality. The company offers a range of high-quality sliding door systems that heavy traffic and people with impaired mobility can easily maneuver. The range includes:

• Triline Phoenix 45™

• Triline Hercules™

• Triline Concept™

• Triline Zero Clearance™

• Triline Automatic Sliding Doors

• Bi-Fold Doors

• Barn Doors

Triline also offers external door frames and track fitting options to suit different applications and configurations. The track fitting options can carry weights of up to 350kg and stretch up to 6000mm.

About Triline Quality Door Systems

Triline Quality Door Systems is the leading source of high-quality internal sliding doors in the country. With over 20 years of experience in the market, Triline has worked with an extensive list of clients throughout Australia. The company creates bespoke doors with exceptional style and function that does not only meet the specification of each client but are also built to last.

For more information on Triline Quality Door Systems and bespoke sliding doors, visit their website at https://triline.net.au/.