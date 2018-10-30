MsgClub Introduces Secured Bulk SMS API Gateway Service

29th October 2018 Being a leader of the SMS industry from over many years, we are grateful to share our new development with all our clients. We have started providing Bulk SMS API that enables the functionalities of our gateway into your own software/application or website backend. The need for APIs for different purposes have made the task and functionalities of various things easier than before.

MsgClub provides the facility of mobile marketing with the help of bulk SMS gateway API. Text messaging has opened up a new area for mass communication through mobile devices. The Indian marketers are constantly in search of a credible group SMS provider in their country seem to have an ideal solution. We claimed to be the prominent provider for effective and flexible marketing solutions, our APIs caters the integration requirement for all industry niche.

‘’ We do understand the vitality of mobile marketing technique and can fathom its far-reaching effect in today’s online business world’’. Thus our team has come up with the money-saving, time-consuming and flexible solution which are useful to nurture consistent leads for our customers from a diversified background.

Our APIs are easy to be integrated into customer-relationship-management software (CRM), institute management software, sales management software and other business software, mobile applications and websites who have the functionality of API at their backend. Moreover, this solution is developed by keeping the client’s requirement in mind. As every business owner can afford SMS gateway setup because it requires a lot of knowledge, connectivities of carrier providers, technical executives and other developments. In reality, it is not possible for an owner or marketer to set up this only for text messaging requirements.

That’s why we started providing bulk SMS API gateway services to those clients so that in just small integration they’re enabled to send text messages notifications, reminders, and alerts to their recipients, customers, staff members, employees, policyholders, clients etc. We have made our APIs every scalable, secure and robust so, that you can get timely delivery of your SMS marketing campaigns. Our mission is to help businesses communication faster, more personally and at scale added by the director of the company, Mr. Aniket Goyal‘’. Organizations and businesses like banks, schools, stock agencies, e-commerce, retailers can quickly integrate API into their system and start sending personalized messages in a click to thousands of contacts. Sending text messages costs pennies so it would be a great method for communication and advertising, adding they’re 100% complying to TRAI standards.

Our APIs comes in different computer programming languages like PHP, JAVA, ASP.NET, VB6.0, C# etc. You can choose it wisely as per your system language and ask your developer to access the sample code from our interface that is ready to use. With an authentication key for safety, you can start sending single SMS, group SMS, personalized SMS, schedule SMS through it.

For resellers, we also provide special APIs that enables gateway services into a system. In case if you any more queries please contact our team members.

Visit our webpage to know more about SMS APIs http://www.msgclub.net/sms-service/bulk-sms-api.aspx