Machine Shops; Turned Product; And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market was valued at $1497.6 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $838.8 billion or 56.0% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $455.8 billion or 30.4% of the global machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market.

Machine Shops; Turned Product; And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

“Smart” Damper, manufactured by BIG KAISER, is a boring bar that is increasingly being used in lathe applications due to its higher productivity at critical boring depth. Damping is an influence to depress oscillations produced due to high sound in the boring bar. Smart Damper however, is a tool holder whose various parts are coordinated with the damping system in order to give a very précised deep hole finished boring in absence of oscillations. It provides better surface finishing, greater accuracy and increased metal removal rates at significant depths compared to the existing methods.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for more than half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for around 30% of the global machine shops, turned product and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, competition from substitute products, such as adhesives and deteriorating demand from certain downstream markets have proven detrimental to the industry. Additionally, volatile input prices have negatively influenced the industry as well.

Infasco was the biggest player in the machine shops, turned product and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market, with revenues exceeding $4 million in 2016.

The machine shops turned products and screw nut, and bolt manufacturing market comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating machine shops, that are using machine tools, such as lathes and automatic screw machines, for turning, boring, threading or otherwise shaping metal, to manufacture parts, other than complete machines, for the trade. The shops that are being set up to do production runs on industrial fasteners, such as bolts, nuts and screws are also included.

