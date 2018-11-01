Asia Pacific Bean Gum Market value worth USD 1.14 Billion 2023 | Market Data Forecast

Bean Gum are food additives which are used in foods for different forms like fat replicators, thickening agents, texture modifiers, stabilizers and sizing agent so that customer’s demands can be met. A few alternatives like Locust Bean Gum can also be used as a replacement for chocolate since they have similar tastes. They are sometimes used in cigarettes so that their taste can be enhanced. They also have the ability to displace fat in food into water and hence can be used as a fat replacer.

Asia-Pacific Bean Gum Market was worth USD 1.14 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.2%, to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2023.

The Asia-Pacific market for Bean Gum is primarily driven by factors like their changing eating trends, low price, busy lifestyle, convenience in using them, rising demand for cholesterol free items by health conscious customers and other factors. The market is however facing a few restraints like very low profits which will affect its future supplies and disproportion between demand and supply due to resources shortage. These factors are going to hinder the growth of the market in future.

The Asia-Pacific market for Bean Gum is geographically segmented into India, China, Japan and Australia. This market is fastest growing in the world owing to consumer awareness and preference to nutritional foods. China holds the largest market in the region followed by India. In Japan, this market is on rise since the demand for convenience foods is increasing. Australian market is growing as a result of rising demand for natural foods.

Some of the major companies dominating the Asia-Pacific Bean Gum market are Cargill, Kerry group, Scalzo Food Industries, LBG Sicilia ingredients, G Araouzos & Son, Ceamsa, TIC Gum Incorporation, CP Kelco, Fiberstar Inc., FMC Specialty Chemicals, Gum Technology Corporation and E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company.