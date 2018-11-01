Check Your Blood Pressure with a Sphygmomanometer at Home

High blood pressure or hypertension rarely has noticeable symptoms but if left untreated can increase the risk of some serious health issues like heart attack, strokes or kidney issues. Today, more than half of the population around the world has high or low blood pressure issues and some of them don’t even realize it. The only way to know about the blood pressure problem is by getting it checked.

According to the study, the home blood pressure monitoring for one week per month of the person with blood pressure problem is sufficient to guide people with the customized blood pressure control treatment. Most of the doctors and medical experts recommend the individual to maintain a routine detail of the blood pressure measurement as it helps them to analyze if the provided dose of medicine and changed diet of the patient is showing some changes in the health condition or not.

One can easily purchase the Sphygmomanometer which is equipped with manual blood pressure monitor to prepare the blood pressure report at home. The device is really affordable and cost-efficient, it helps one to cut on the need to visit the hospital and pay the fees to the medical institutes for getting the blood pressure checked. The device is easy to use and compact, people of any age group can use it and can manage the readings.

Here are some of the steps one must consider while considering to monitor the blood pressure at home

Step 1 – Choose the right equipment:

Choosing the right tool is the most important requirement for carrying out the process. One will need the automated blood pressure measuring kit which is equipped with the blood pressure cuff, the controlling system, and a monitor, make sure the device is working properly and is correctly placed.

Step 2 – Relax and place the blood pressure cuff on the arm

One should relax for around 5 minutes before taking the first reading and needs to sit upright with their upper arm positioned so it is level with their heart and feet flat on the floor. Remove excess clothing that might interfere with the blood pressure cuff or constrict blood flow in the arm. Locate the brachial artery and position the blood pressure cuff so that the artery marker points to the brachial artery. Wrap the blood pressure cuff snugly around the arm.

Step 3- Start the device and get the reading

After perfectly placing the cuff one needs to start the device, the device will automatically inflate the cuff, will process and then will show the reading on the monitor. The reading is often displayed in the large sized font and can be saved. The patient can even take the print out of the saved readings before visiting the doctor in order to provide with the detailed and accurate information.

During the initial practice, one can even double check the reading by repeating the process. If applied properly the device provide the patient with the correct and instant reading. Investing in such a device can be a great help to the individual who is suffering from acute blood pressure issue either low or high.