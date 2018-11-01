Fire Extinguisher Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2024

The report on global Fire Extinguisher Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global fire extinguisher market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth.

The major market drivers are safety government and industrial norms, technological innovations in equipment and safety systems and growth in infrastructure and construction industry. The market growth might be restricted due to rise in raw material prices under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the fire extinguisher market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report, which gives an intellectual understanding of the fire extinguisher industry. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

Major player assessed in the report are:

– Amerex Corporation

– BRK Electronics

– Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

– Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

– Others

Geographically, the fire extinguisher market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

1. Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Fire Type:

– Solids

– Flammable Liquids

– Flammable Gasses

– Electrical Equipment

– Combustible Metals

– Cooking

– Others

2. Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Agents:

– Monoammonium Phosphate

– Sodium Bicarbonate

– Potassium Bicarbonate

– Carbon Dioxide

– Aqueous Film Forming Foams

– Others

