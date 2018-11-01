Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 – By Freight Forwarding/ Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services, E-commerce Logistics, Express Delivery, Third Party Logistics” provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in the Kuwait.
Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Size
Kuwait logistics and warehousing market has witnessed increasing demand of maritime, aviation and land transport systems to ensure efficient flow of resources and commodities within the country as well as to other countries globally. Kuwait is majorly focusing on improving its trade relations which led to the growth in import and export in terms of value and volume. As trade has a direct correlation with logistics industry, the market has grown positively during the review period. Kuwait logistics and warehousing market augmented positively at a positive single digit CAGR during the review period 2012-2017.
Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Overview
The growth of freight forwarding in Kuwait was supported by development in major industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, construction, agriculture and mining. The Kuwait market witnessed the entry of many foreign players as flexible policies were introduced by the government to boost the economic growth of the country.
Sea (Inland Waterway and maritime) dominated in freight movement in freight forwarding market in 2017 due to major cargo transportation taking place through ocean such as oil and gas. Air contributed second highest revenue share to the freight forwarding market majorly driven by the express shipments in the country. On the other hand, road contributed the least share and is generally used for the domestic shipments.
International freight forwarding dominated the freight forwarding industry in Kuwait owing to the free trade agreements of GCC with European Free Trade Association and Trade and Agreement Framework Agreement with the US.
There are approximately 55 courier companies in Kuwait which provides normal delivery service. The freight forwarding industry in the country is moderately fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players in the industry. Companies in the Kuwait have been focusing towards providing data oriented solutions and other services for operational excellence, timely customer support and the effective adherence of the consumers’ expectations, thus providing customer satisfaction and retain customers.
Asia flow corridor is the largest contributor in terms of revenue in the freight forwarding market. It was followed by Europe, North America, GCC and other flow corridors. Over the forecast period, the Kuwait will witness construction of many new roads and bridges which will aid against the traffic congestion problem in the country and positively affect the trucking industry, hence aiding the domestic logistics.
Kuwait Warehousing Market Size
Kuwait warehousing market in terms of revenue and capacity grew at a positive CAGR during the period 2012-2017. Industrial freight/retail dominated warehousing market in 2017 in Kuwait due to rise in the industrial and retail sectors in the country. Container freight followed the industrial/ retail freight as the use of containers in export shipments makes the transport and goods handling easier and faster. Cold storage warehousing has inclined over the years with the rising requirement of temperature controlled products majorly (pharmaceuticals, sea food and frozen foods). Agriculture and others attributed least share in warehousing.
The warehousing companies in Kuwait observed to compete with each other on the basis of the size and location of the warehouse. Other important factors which influence the choice of warehouse are technologies/automation used in the warehouses; value added services, GDP-certified temperature and humidity-controlled environment and others. The companies will focus towards technologies such as RFID, automatic retrieval system, robotics, drones and others in future which will further boost the demand for warehousing services within Kuwait.
Kuwait Express Logistics Market Overview
Express delivery services in the logistics and freight forwarding market of Kuwait has emerged as a critical variable in the growth of the overall market in the past five years. Road express has been a major contributor to the express delivery market in terms of revenue and has accounted for maximum revenue share during the period.
Kuwait express delivery market has been dominated by international express which comprised majority of the market revenue during the year 2017. In terms of revenue, B2B segment has dominated the Kuwait express logistics during 2017.
In Kuwait, express delivery market is largely dominated by major global players such as DHL, FedEx, Aramex, UPS and others who collectively contribute to the majority of revenues in the international express delivery market in the country during the year 2017. The “last mile” delivery step to the consumer will gain more importance in future due to the rising share of B2C parcel logistics in the market.
Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview
The Kuwait E-commerce industry has witnessed a positive growth over the past three years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. In terms of total number of shipments, E-commerce merchant through in-house logistics have captured the majority of the market share in terms of the total number of shipments in the year 2017. It was witnessed that international E-commerce companies prefer to outsource logistics to 3PL companies to avoid the obstacles in establishing their own operations.
Same day delivery within five hours has dominated the market in terms of number of orders owing to increasing focus of the companies on providing better services coupled with increasing customer needs for better service. The E-commerce logistics industry was observed to be concentrated with the presence of major players such as Aramex, DHL and FedEx covering around majority of the market share in 2017.
Key Segments Covered
By Logistics Service Mix
Freight Forwarding
Warehousing
Value Added Services
Freight Forwarding Market:
By Freight Movement
Sea
Air
Road
By Mode of Freight:
International Freight
Domestic Freight
By Type of Delivery
Normal Delivery
Express Delivery
By Flow Corridors
Asia
Europe
North America
GCC and Others
By Companies
International Companies
Domestic Companies
By End Users
Oil and Gas
FMCG
Construction
Others
Warehousing Market:
By Business Model:
Industrial / Retail Freight
Container Freight
Cold Storage
Agricultural Warehousing
By End Use
Food and Beverages
Electronics
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
E-commerce
Consumer Durables and others
Express and E-commerce Market:
Express Logistics Mode of Transport
Road Express
Air Express
Express Logistics Delivery Type
International Express
Domestic Express
Express Logistics Business Mode
B2B
B2C
C2C
E-Commerce Logistics Channel
E-Commerce Merchants
3PL Companies
E-Commerce Logistics Time Duration
Same Day Delivery within Five Hours
Delivery within Five Hours
Others (Delivery beyond 2 Days)
E-Commerce Logistics Payment Method
Cash On Delivery
Others
Key Target Audience
Shipping Companies
Freight Forwarders
Logistics Association
Warehousing Companies
Express and E-Commerce Logistics Companies
Consulting service providers
Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period – 2012-2017
Forecast Period – 2018-2022E
Companies Covered (Freight Forwarding):
Agility Kuwait
KGL Logistics
CEVA Logistics
GAC Logistics
Hellman Kuwait
UAGSCO Shipping and Logistics
DHL Logistics
ARAMEX Kuwait
Dolphin Logistics
Leaders International Shipping
Enkay Express
Others (Crown Logistics, Kuwait Logistics and Freight, Mubarrad Transport, Dosmic International, Global Logistics and Alghanim Group of Shipping and Transport)
Companies Covered (Warehousing):
Agility Kuwait
KGL Logistics
Dolphin Logistics
DHL Logistics
Companies Covered (Express and E-Commerce)
DHL Express
ARAMEX Kuwait
FedEx Express
UPS Express
SKYCOM Express
OCS ANA GROUP
Jeezan Cargo
Frontline Express
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction
Cross Comparison of Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market with GCC countries
Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
Value Chain Analysis in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017
Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2012-2017
Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Genesis
Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Size
Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation
Competition Scenario in Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market
Analyst Recommendation for Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market
Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Future
Kuwait Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017
Kuwait Warehousing Market Introduction
Kuwait Warehousing Market Value Chain
Kuwait Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2017
Competition Scenario in Kuwait Warehousing Market
Analyst Recommendation for Kuwait Warehousing Market
Kuwait Warehousing Market Future
Kuwait Express Logistics Market Size, 2012-2017
Kuwait Express Logistics Market Introduction
Kuwait Express Logistics Market Segmentation, 2017
Competition Scenario in Kuwait Express Logistics Market
Analyst Recommendation for Kuwait Express Logistics Market
Kuwait Express Logistics Market Future
Trends in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
Regulatory Framework in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
Recent Industry Activities in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Future
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/kuwait-logistics-warehousing-market/142296-100.html
Related Reports
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-express-ecommerce-logistics-market/163821-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/thailand-express-delivery-ecommerce-logistics-market-forecast-2022/154989-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/poland-express-delivery-ecommerce-logistics-market/149479-100.html
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
sales@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook to 2022: Ken Research
The report titled “Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 – By Freight Forwarding/ Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services, E-commerce Logistics, Express Delivery, Third Party Logistics” provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in the Kuwait.