Middle East and Africa Agricultural Surfactants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Overview:

Agriculture surfactants are the added substances utilized as a part of agrochemical methods to enhance the improving of farming pesticides. Farming surfactants reduce the surface pressure of water in the spraying solution of pesticides, and in this manner it enhances the wettability, penetration on the leaf surface maintenance, and spreading capacity. They are implemented in the harvest by adding to the pesticides methods, for example, herbicides, bug sprays, fungicides, foliar supplements, and plant development controllers to give successful yield growth.

Middle East Africa Agricultural surfactants Market size was around USD 61 Million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 83 Million by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors driving the market are increased food demand because of rise in population, increasing awareness about use of chemicals in agriculture and equipments such as tractors, dusters, sprayers, development of advanced techniques in farming techniques. However health concerns and possibility of pesticide drift are the restraints of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Middle East Africa Agricultural surfactants market has geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. This region’s small market share can be owed to factors like poverty, civil wars and refugee crisis. Factors such as high rate of adoption of new technologies so that the productivity of farm operations can be improved and costs can be cut down and rise in food demand is expected to drive this industry’s growth in the region.

Major companies in the market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Akzonobel N.V. (The Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany) and Solvay S.A (Belgium) among others.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

