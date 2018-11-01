Nutraeutical Ingredient Market: Study Applications, Types and Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Nutraceutical ingredient is a portmanteau of the terms “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical” ingredients. These ingredients can be a portion of food, or food on the whole, having a health or medical benefit, which aid in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of several chronic diseases like obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

In 2017, the global Nutraeutical Ingredient market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nutraeutical Ingredient market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Nutraeutical Ingredient in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nutraeutical Ingredient in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nutraeutical Ingredient market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Nutraeutical Ingredient include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Nutraeutical Ingredient include

Cargill

Du Pont

BASF

Tate & Lyle

Associated British Foods

Ajinomoto

Market Size Split by Type:

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Minerals

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Market Size Split by Application:

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Market size split by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of Central & South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Nutraeutical Ingredient market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nutraeutical Ingredient market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Nutraeutical Ingredient manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nutraeutical Ingredient with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Nutraeutical Ingredient submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nutraeutical Ingredient are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nutraeutical Ingredient market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

