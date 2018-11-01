VARUN DATTA “TALKS ENERGY” WITH GLOBAL LUMINARIES AT THE PRESTIGIOUS G-20Y SUMMIT

Varun Datta is an Indian-expat entrepreneur and investor, currently residing in the United Kingdom. He’s been responsible for founding and managing a host of companies in diverse industries of healthcare, finance, and consulting in the past and his cross-border business experience is extensive and deep. After moving to the UK he developed a keen interest in cryptocurrency and developed the unique idea to leverage its production by utilizing waste to energy power plants. This led to the genesis of 4NEW in 2017, a waste to energy company that provides electricity to power the mining of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as power grids, which he spearheads as the owner and chairman.

The theme of this year’s G-20Y Summit 2018 was Emerging Technology and Digital Transformation: Enable Growth in Present and Future. The summit took place in Evian in France from 10th to 14th October. The G-20Y Association is a Swiss-based organization with its headquarters in Geneva. Started in 2010, it’s an independent and non-political platform that brings together leading companies in the world from a broad range of sectors, and individuals in corporate executive leadership positions to create a large-scale, long-term global impact. It’s an inspiring, independent and innovative platform for a new generation of business leaders addressing the biggest challenges of our times to shape a better future.

Varun Datta took the stage, as one of the prominent speakers at this year’s summit.

The speaker list for the summit included Marcel Poser (CEO, Tectus Group), Dr. Jacques Bughin (Senior Partner, Mckinsey & Company and Director, Mckinsey Global Institute), Steve Monaghan (Chairman and CEO, GenLife), among others.

Varun Datta and 4NEW were inducted into the Energy Markets Committee at the 2018 summit which included global energy giants like Enel Group, International Partnership for Energy Efficient Cooperation (IPEEC), and Energy Australia.

The G-20Y collaborates with senior official representatives of national and regional governmental organizations. Some of the eminent companies that participate include Pepsico, Rolls-Royce, PwC, Mckinsey, and many others.

At the summit, Varun Datta talked about 4NEW’s digital innovation in the waste to energy domain. He also addressed the blurring boundaries between the physical and digital spaces and how cryptocurrency and blockchain can benefit multiple industries as a whole. In his speech he said, “We are in the fourth industrial revolution where the lines between physical and digital spheres will continue to blur, but where consumer experience has driven ICT companies to be the five largest publicly traded companies by market capitalization (Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook) displacing three energy companies from the top in a decade (Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Shell). It is clear that the digital aspect is becoming increasingly important to process efficiency, but more on a business to customer level, the energy sector must innovate and adapt to survive.”