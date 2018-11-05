Discover the Aerosol Valves Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2028

Aerosol Valves Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

Evolution of technology in the past few years has witnessed a substantial increase in the demand for the convenient and eco-friendly packaging products. Aerosol packaging is one of the major evolution in the packaging industry used to pack a wide variety of personal care, home care, and healthcare products. An aerosol is generally used for a pressurized container which releases a liquid spray when actuated. The most common applications of the aerosol cans are the deodorants and other home care products. However, it is also used in the healthcare industry for the packaging of pain-relief sprays, nasal sprays, etc. Aerosol packaging includes aerosol valves which is an integral part of the aerosol packaging products used to spray stored content appropriately in a controlled manner. The primary raw materials required to manufacture aerosol valves are dip tubes, springs, gasket, mounting cup, stem, and coatings. Mounting cup gasket acts as a seal between the valve and can, spring closes the valve in an efficient manner, dip tube draws the products from the can, and stem controls the flow. Generally, there are two types of aerosol valves which are vertical aerosol valve and tilt aerosol valve. Vertical aerosol valve is actuated when vertical pressure is applied to the valve. However, the tilt aerosol valve gets activated when the forward pressure is applied to the actuator.

Aerosol Valves Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer spending on the personal care and hygiene products is the major factor driving the demand for aerosol valves. Consumer awareness towards the use of hygiene products such as deodorants and perfumes in the developing countries is expected to escalate the demand in near future. Latest trends observed is the growing high technological advancements in the aerosol valves market. There are high growth opportunities available for the new entrants in the developing countries to set up their base and cater to ever-increasing local demand generated through increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class households on the personal care and hygiene products such as deodorants, hair-care, shaving creams, etc. Other industries such as home care and healthcare also offer extensive opportunities in the aerosol valves market. Some of the examples of aerosol packaging application in the home care products include insect repellants, cleaning agents, etc. One of major restraint in the aerosol valves market is the introduction of the alternative dispensing products which may hamper its sales in next few years.

Aerosol Valves Market: Market Segmentation:

Aerosol Valves Market Segmentation: By Valve Type

Vertical Aerosol Valve & Tilt Aerosol Valve

Aerosol Valves Market Segmentation: By Valve Functionality

Continuous Spray Aerosol Valves & Metered Spray Aerosol Valves

Aerosol Valves Market Segmentation: By End-Use

Food & Beverages,Cosmetics & Personal Care,Home care,Pharmaceuticals,Automotive

Aerosol Valves Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the aerosol valve market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America and Europe dominate the market in terms of production of the aerosol valves. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to outgrow other regions in terms of consumption of the aerosol valves in near future due to increasing consumer spending on the personal care and home care products. Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to continue its dominance in the Latin American aerosol valves market. Increasing consumption of different end-use products such as hairsprays, deodorants, shaving creams, etc. in the Middle East & Africa region will create substantial demand for the aerosol products in the region. Japan already has the high penetration of aerosol packaging products in each mentioned end-use industry. Also, the latest technological advancement in the aerosol valves products will further drive the demand in the country.

Aerosol Valves Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Aerosol Valves market are Aptar Group, Mitani Valve, Summit Packaging Systems, Clayton Corp., Precision Valve Corporation, Coster Tecnologie Speciali, LINDAL Group Holding, Newman Green, KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice a.s., and SALVALCO.

