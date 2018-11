Global E-House Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Market Forecast by Voltage Type (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), Applications (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure & Transportation, Power Utilities, Mining and Others, Regions (North America (US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Indonesia and Others), Middle-East (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and Others), Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Others) and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)) and Competitive Landscape

Increasing offshore oil & gas exploration activity, growth in mining and power infrastructure have increased the demand for electrical houses globally. This has been further amplified with the increasing demand for E-Houses arising from the renewable energy sector. Global increase in the rail infrastructure, with dedicated freight corridors being constructed around the world, would also fuel the E-House business globally. The growth of E-House market is primarily driven from investments in oil & gas sector and power sector.

According to 6Wresearch, Global E-House Market Volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2017-23. Development of smart grids and establishment of nuclear and renewable energy power plants would fuel the market for E-House in the forecast period. The offshore oil & gas sector accounted for majority of the revenue share in the global E-House market. Over the next six years, the mining, rail infrastructure & transportation segments are forecast to showcase strong growth. Global E-House market is dominated by gas insulated medium voltage segment in 2016.

Amongst all the applications, the oil & gas sector accounts for major share in the year 2016 in the overall Global E-House market. Power utility, mining and industrial sector are other key revenue generating segments.

The report thoroughly covers the market By Voltage, applications and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical Data of Global E-House Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2012-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Global E-House Market Revenues & Volume until 2023

• Historical Data of Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Middle East

E-House Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2012-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Middle

East E-House Market Revenues & Volume until 2023

• Historical Data of E-House Countries Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2012-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of E-House Countries Market Revenues & Volume until 2023

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Developments.

• Market Opportunity Assessment

• Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

• Key Strategic Recommendation

Markets Covered

The report provides the detailed analysis of the following market segments

• By Voltage:

o Medium Voltage E-House

o Low Voltage E-House

• By Applications:

o Oil & Gas

o Industrial

o Infrastructure & Transportation

o Power Utilities

o Mining

o Others

• By Regions:

o Asia Pacific

• China

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Others

o Africa

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Kenya

• Others

o Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• Others

o Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Turkey

• Others

o North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

o South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Others

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions

3. Global E-House Market Overview

3.1. Global E-House Market Revenues Vs Volume (2015-2023F)

3.2. Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2016

3.3. Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2016-2023F)

3.4. Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016-2023F)

3.5. Industry Life Cycle

3.6. Porter’s Five Forces

4. Global E-House Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Global E-House Market Trends

5.1. Replacement of SF6

5.2. Digitalization of E-House

5.3. Solar E-HOUSE and Standardization of E-House

6. Asia Pacific E-House Market Overview

6.1. Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

6.2. Asia Pacific E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

6.3. Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenue Vs Volume Share, By Voltage (2016)

6.4. Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016)

7. Asia Pacific E-House Market Overview, By Country

7.1. China E-House Market Overview

7.1.1. China E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

7.1.2. China E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

7.1.3. China Major Upcoming Project

7.2. Australia E-House Market Overview

7.2.1. Australia E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

7.2.2. Australia E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

7.2.3. Australia Major Upcoming Project

7.3. Indonesia E-House Market Overview

7.3.1. Indonesia E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

7.3.2. Indonesia E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

7.3.3. Indonesia Major Upcoming Project

8. North America E-House Market Overview

8.1. North America E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

8.2. North America E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

8.3. North America E-House Market Revenue Vs Volume Share, By Voltage (2016)

8.4. North America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016)

9. North America E-House Market Overview, By Country

9.1. USA E-House Market Overview

9.1.1. USA E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

9.1.2. USA E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

9.1.3. USA Major Upcoming Project

9.2. Canada E-House Market Overview

9.2.1. Canada E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

9.2.2. Canada E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

9.2.3. Canada Major Upcoming Project

9.3. Mexico E-House Market Overview

9.3.1. Mexico E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

9.3.2. Mexico E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

9.3.3. Mexico Major Upcoming Project

10. South America E-House Market Overview

10.1. South America E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

10.2. South America E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

10.3. South America E-House Market Revenue Vs Volume Share, By Voltage (2016)

10.4. South America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016)

11. South America E-House Market Overview, By Country

11.1. Brazil E-House Market Overview

11.1.1. Brazil E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

11.1.2. Brazil E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

11.1.3. Brazil Major Upcoming Project

11.2. Argentina E-House Market Overview

11.2.1. Argentina E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

11.2.2. Argentina E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

11.2.3. Argentina Major Upcoming Project

12. Europe E-House Market Overview

12.1. Europe E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

12.2. Europe E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

12.3. Europe E-House Market Revenue Vs Volume Share, By Voltage (2016)

12.4. Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016)

13. Europe E-House Market Overview, By Country

13.1. UK E-House Market Overview

13.1.1. UK E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

13.1.2. UK E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

13.1.3. UK Major Upcoming Project

13.2. Germany E-House Market Overview

13.2.1. Germany E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

13.2.2. Germany E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

13.2.3. Germany Major Upcoming Project

13.3. Russia E-House Market Overview

13.3.1. Russia E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

13.3.2. Russia E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

13.3.3. Russia Major Upcoming Project

14. Africa E-House Market Overview

14.1. Africa E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

14.2. Africa E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

14.3. Africa E-House Market Revenue Vs Volume Share, By Voltage (2016)

14.4. Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016)

15. Africa E-House Market Overview, By Country

15.1. South Africa E-House Market Overview

15.1.1. South Africa E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

15.1.2. South Africa E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

15.1.3. South Africa Major Upcoming Project

15.2. Nigeria E-House Market Overview

15.2.1. Nigeria E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

15.2.2. Nigeria E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

15.2.3. Nigeria Major Upcoming Project

15.3. Kenya E-House Market Overview

15.3.1. Kenya E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

15.3.2. Kenya E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

15.3.3. Kenya Major Upcoming Project

16. Middle East E-House Market Overview

16.1. Middle East Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

16.2. Middle East E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

16.3. Middle East E-House Market Revenue Vs Volume Share, By Voltage (2016)

16.4. Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2016)

17. Middle East E-House Market Overview, By Country

17.1. Saudi Arabia E-House Market Overview

17.1.1. Saudi Arabia E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

17.1.2. Saudi Arabia E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

17.1.3. Saudi Arabia Major Upcoming Project

17.2. UAE E-House Market Overview

17.2.1. UAE E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

17.2.2. UAE E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

17.2.3. UAE Major Upcoming Project

17.3. Turkey E-House Market Overview

17.3.1. Turkey E-House Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

17.3.2. Turkey E-House Market Volume (2015-2023F)

17.3.3. Turkey Major Upcoming Project

18. Global E-House Market Opportunity Assessment

18.1. Global E-House Market Region Wise Opportunity

18.2. Global E-House Market Opportunity in Renewable Energy Sector

19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Global E-House Market Share, By Company

20. Company Profiles

20.1. ABB Ltd.

20.2. General Electric Company

20.3. Schneider Electric SE

20.4. Siemens AG

20.5. Eaton Corporation

20.6. Powell Industries Inc.

20.7. TGOOD Global Ltd.

20.8. Zest Weg Group

20.9. Electroinnova Installations and Maintenance SL

21. Key Strategic Pointers

22. Disclaimer

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 2 Global E-House Market Volumes, 2015-2023F (Thousand Units)

Figure 3 Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Region, 2016

Figure 4 Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 5 Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 6 Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2016

Figure 7 Global E-House Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2023F

Figure 8 Global E-House Market Industry Life Cycle

Figure 9 Global E-House Market Porter’s Five Forces

Figure 10 Global Railway Industry Development 2013-2015

Figure 11 Europe Major Railway Projects

Figure 12 North America Major Railway Projects

Figure 13 Asia pacific Major Railway Projects

Figure 14 Middle East and Africa Major Railway Projects

Figure 15 Global Colocation Market Regional Share 2016

Figure 16 Hyperscale Data Centers, By Country 2016

Figure 17 Cost Saving From E-House

Figure 18 Contribution to CO2 Equivalent Emissions

Figure 19 Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 20 Asia Pacific E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 21 Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 22 Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 23 Asia Pacific E-House Market Volume Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 24 Asia Pacific E-House Market Volume Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 25 Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016

Figure 26 Asia Pacific E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2023F

Figure 27 China E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 28 China E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 29 China Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 30 Australia E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 31 Australia E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 32 Australia Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 33 Indonesia E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 34 Indonesia E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 35 Indonesia Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 36 North America E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 37 North America E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 38 North America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 39 North America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 40 North America E-House Market Volume Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 41 North America E-House Market Volume Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 42 North America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016

Figure 43 North America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2023F

Figure 44 USA E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 45 USA E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 46 USA Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 47 Canada E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 48 Canada E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 49 Canada Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 50 Mexico E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 51 Mexico E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 52 Mexico Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 53 South America E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 54 South America E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 55 South America E-House Market Revenue Share , By Voltage, 2016

Figure 56 South America E-House Market Revenue Share , By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 57 South America E-House Market Revenue Share , By Volume, 2016

Figure 58 South America E-House Market Revenue Share , By Volume, 2023F

Figure 59 South America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016

Figure 60 South America E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2023F

Figure 61 Brazil E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 62 Brazil E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 63 Brazil Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 64 Argentina E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 65 Argentina E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 66 Argentina Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 67 Europe E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 68 Europe E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 69 Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 70 Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 71 Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Volume, 2016

Figure 72 Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Volume, 2023F

Figure 73 Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016

Figure 74 Europe E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2023F

Figure 75 UK E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 76 UK E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 77 UK Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 78 Germany E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 79 Germany E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 80 Germany Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 81 Russia E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 82 Russia E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 83 Russia Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 84 Africa E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 85 Africa E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 86 Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 87 Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 88 Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Volume, 2016

Figure 89 Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 90 Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016

Figure 91 Africa E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2023F

Figure 92 South Africa E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 93 South Africa E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 94 South Africa Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 95 Nigeria E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 96 Nigeria E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 97 Nigeria Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 98 Kenya E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 99 Kenya E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 100 Kenya Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 101 Middle East E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 102 Middle East E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 103 Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

Figure 104 Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

Figure 105 Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Volume, 2016

Figure 106 Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Volume, 2023F

Figure 107 Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2016

Figure 108 Middle East E-House Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2023F

Figure 109 Saudi Arabia E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 110 Saudi Arabia E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 111 UAE Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 112 UAE E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 113 UAE E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 114 UAE Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 115 Turkey E-House Market Revenues, 2015-2023F ($ Billion)

Figure 116 Turkey E-House Market Volume, 2015-2023F (Units)

Figure 117 Turkey Major Upcoming Projects

Figure 118 Global E-House Market Region Wise Opportunity

Figure 119 Country wise Renewable Energy Sector Investments, 2016

Figure 120 Global E-House Market Share, By Company, 2016

