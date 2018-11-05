Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market to reach a market size of $105.7 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Mobile Enterprise Application market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Enterprise Application is expected to attain a market size of $105.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Increase in smartphone market penetration, significant enhancement in connectivity & productivity of both employees and organizations, growing demand for capturing real-time information, and organizations’ continued focus for businesses to be mobile-ready are some of the driving factors for the market growth.

The enterprise resource planning software is anticipated to hold substantial market share during the forecast period. Factors such as operational efficiency, improved communication & collaboration system, anytime access to information, instant access to work center, and workforce productivity are the factors that would drive the enterprise resource planning software market. Enterprise resource planning software leverages integrated systems such as financial management, supply chain, customer relationship management, project management, and business intelligence.

Among different types of apps, the hybrid app segment is expected to hold maximum market share during the forecast period. Hybrid app, with its effective features such integration with device file system & web-based services, and embedded browsers to improve access to online content would be widely adopted technology during the forecast period. Hybrid apps also have cross-platform support capability, effectively reducing cost of developers. In the mobile enterprise application market, hybrid apps dominate the market share due to its robust functionality, such as cross-platform support, access to devices, and ease of development.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Enterprise Application have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc. and Google Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-enterprise-application-market/

Segmentation

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Software Type

ERP

Accounting and Finance

CRM

Communication & Collaboration

SCM

M Commerce

Mobile Learning

Business Analytics

Others

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Operating System

Android

iOS

Others

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Type of APP

Native

Hybrid

Web App

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Geography

North America Mobile Enterprise Application Market

U.S. Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Canada Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Mexico Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Rest of North America Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Europe Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Germany Mobile Enterprise Application Market

U.K. Mobile Enterprise Application Market

France Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Russia Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Spain Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Italy Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Rest of Europe Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Asia-Pacific Mobile Enterprise Application Market

China Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Japan Mobile Enterprise Application Market

India Mobile Enterprise Application Market

South Korea Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Singapore Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Malaysia Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Enterprise Application Market

LAMEA Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Brazil Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Argentina Mobile Enterprise Application Market

UAE Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Saudi Arabia Mobile Enterprise Application Market

South Africa Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Nigeria Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Rest of LAMEA Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

GOOGLE INC.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

