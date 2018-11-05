IIoT Platform Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: An IIoT platform is a set of hardware and software facilities that assist and support applications for industrial companies using the internet to connect devices and equipment. This use of the internet is now commonly called the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
North America is the largest contributor to the IIoT platform market, among all other regions. The North American market mainly comprises the US and Canada and is expected to hold the largest share of the global IIoT platform market.
In 2017, the global IIoT Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global IIoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IIoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- PTC
- SAP
- Hitachi
- Accenture
- IBM
- Oracle
- ATOS
- Altizon
- QIO Technologies
- Flutura
- Software AG
- GE
- Amazon
- C3 IoT
- Davra Networks
- Cisco
- Intel
- AT&T
- HPE
- Zebra Technologies
- Bosch
- Microsoft
- Eurotech
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-iiot-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Device management platform
- Application management platform
- Connectivity management platform
Market segment by Application, split into
- Process industry
- Discrete Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IIoT Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Device management platform
1.4.3 Application management platform
1.4.4 Connectivity management platform
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IIoT Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Process industry
1.5.3 Discrete Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IIoT Platform Market Size
2.2 IIoT Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IIoT Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 IIoT Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-iiot-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com