Middle East and Africa Agricultural Grow Lights Market is bound to Exhibit Comprehensive Growth – Market Data Forecast

Overview:

LED grow lights are more efficient and powerful than previous generation high pressure sodium and sodium halide bulbs. They reduce the electricity bill and produce less heat. Less heat allows the light to approach the plants, they do not burn. The quality of light is better for growth with specialized LED culture lamps. These specialized culture lamps provide a homogeneous light distribution. The distribution of light at the appropriate wavelengths is possible.

Middle East Africa Agriculture Grow Lights Market size was around USD 0.29 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.794% to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The increase in the indoor farming methods and the growing reputation of the industrial greenhouses which will cultivate plants are the primary factors which might be propelling the growth of the market. Increasing authority’s policies and the rigorous tasks which might be followed for the adoption of solid-state lighting technology across various regions are also increasing the growth of the market. The growing automation adoption by the industrial greenhouses has helped the farmers to maximize their yield using the develop lights technology, thereby augmenting their implementation in the agricultural practices.

Geographic Segmentation

The Middle East Africa Agricultural Grow lights market has geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. In places where there is a deficiency in the environment, plant factories have continued to thrive with the use of LED grow lights in large warehouse type entities that provide food for the general public and for people who need specialized nutrition.

Major companies in the market are Royal Philips, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Gavita Holland B.V., LumiGrow, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Transcend Lighting Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V. and Sunlight Supply Inc.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.