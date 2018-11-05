Opportunities for the global telecom cable market to reach $50.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the telecom cable market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication infrastructure, CATV, data center, and computer networking markets. The global telecom cable market is expected to reach an estimated $50.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for internet connectivity, increasing subscriber base, and growing investment in telecom infrastructure.

In this market, external & internal copper cables and fiber optic cables are used for voice, data, and signal transmission. Lucintel forecasts that internal telecom & data cable is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for high-speed device connectivity. Fiber optic telecom cable is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing fiber to the home (FTTH) subscriber base and increasing investment in telecommunication infrastructure.

Within the telecom cable market, telecommunication will remain the largest application due to growing deployment of fiber optic cable for long range communication and digital transformation in the telecommunication industry. Lucintel predicts that CATV is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for high definition video content and growth in smart devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for cloud based technology with high connectivity speed and increasing investment in IT infrastructure.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of ultra-fast broadband networks and integration of FTTH & wireless technology. Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Nexans, Furukawa, LS Cable, General Cable, and Fujikura are the major suppliers of telecom cable.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global telecom cable market by product type, installation type, by application, and by region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Telecom Cable Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global telecom cable market by product type, installation type, by application, and by region as follows:

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Telecommunication

• CATV

• Data Center

• Computer Network

• Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• External Telecom Cable

• Internal Telecom & Data Cable

• Fiber Optic Cable

By Installation Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Sea Based

• Other

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Germany

– Russia

– United Kingdom

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

• The Rest of the World

This 201-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global telecom cable market by product type (external copper telecom cable, internal telecom & data cable, and fiber optic telecom cable), by installation type (land based and sea based), by application (telecommunication, CATV, data center, computer network, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?