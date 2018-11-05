Psychiatrists Global Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis

Digital psychotherapy is a major trend in psychiatrists’ market. The digital age has entered in psychotherapy; this is called digital psychotherapy. It enables people with disabilities and people in remote areas to have access to therapy and education of their problems. Some counselors are already using this technology to hold therapy sessions.

North America was the largest geographic region in the psychiatrists’ market in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for two-fifth of the market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, insurance companies are not finding profitable to insure people for their mental illness. So, some organizations, companies and government are having benefits for psychiatric services in their health schemes for employees. This development needs to be spread in other organizations.

Massachusetts General Hospital was the largest player in the psychiatrists’ market, with revenues of $11.7 billion in 2015. Massachusetts General Hospital’s growth strategy aims at delivering best healthcare services, compassionate environment and to provide advance care through innovative research.

A psychiatrist is a physician who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of mental illness. A psychiatrist must receive additional training and serve a supervised residency in his or her specialty. He or she may also have additional training in a psychiatric specialty, such as child psychiatry or neuropsychiatry.

