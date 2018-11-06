0 Comments22 Views November 1, 2018 medicareinsight News Update Lumenis India Appoints Bijal Shah As New Country Manager, India & South Asia

Lumenis, world’s largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications appoints Mr. Bijal Shah as Country Manager, India & South Asia

Bijal will spearhead Lumenis’ Operations and lead the direct/ indirect business transformation in India & South Asia.

Qiying Zhai, President, Lumenis Asia was reported saying “ India is a strategic market for us and Bijal is ideally credentialed to drive the company’s ambitious and challenging mandate. We are extremely confident of Bijal’s leadership and I will personally support him in driving our business to achieve unprecedented growth.

Speaking On his appointment Mr. Shah said, “It is a privilege to be entrusted with this responsibility of leading a company with an iconic legacy. I will aim at aggressively expanding Lumenis’ footprint and taking business to new heights by contributing towards delivering solutions effectively with the winning team”

Bijal has over 20 years of relevant industry experiences in General Management, Emerging Markets Marketing, Projects, Operations and P&L in leading global corporations like Philips, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson Medical. He has gained valuable cross cultural exposure through his stints in South East Asia having lived in Singapore and Malaysia for past 7 years before this home coming. Bijal is an alumnus of Mumbai University, where he pursued his post-graduation in Management and bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering

Mr. Shah’s appointment comes immediately after Dharmendra Mistry stepped down as Country Manager.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF).

For years, Lumenis’ ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods in each and every one of the sectors we operate in.