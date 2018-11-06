PEEK Dental Implants Market Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Overview:

PEEK is a type of synthetic semi-crystalline aromatic organic polymer. He has several properties, such as high thermal stability, high strength, excellent process performance, biocompatibility and good resistance to fatigue. The dental implant is a process that replaces the roots of a tooth. The material used in the implants is pure titanium. It is used as a substitute for dental implants, because it causes fewer allergic reactions and less hypersensitivity. The PEEK dental implant is Coated and mixed with bioactive particles to increase osteoconductive properties and roughness on the surface.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing preference for metal free dental restoration, increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, rising prevalence of dental infections, advancement in technologies, increasing investments by private organizations, introduction of advanced devices, increasing consumption of unhealthy food. However high cost of PEEK dental implants and lack of skilled professionals are the restraints of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Peek Dental Implants market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The developing regions of India and China are the major stake holders of market share due to the availability of high demand arising from a huge populace is need to dental care. Japan is also one of the major stakeholders and is expected to show decent growth during the forecast period.

Major companies in the market are PEEK Dental Implants Market include Dibay, SisoMM, ETGAR, LASAK, MKprecision, Ziacom Medical S.L., Invibio, Victrex, Evonik Industries AG, Phoenix Implants GmbH, and Bone System.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

