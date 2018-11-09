92.7 BIG FM DELHI RELEASED ITS FUN-FILLED BHUKHYAMANTRI VIDEO ANTHEM WHICH BEAUTIFULLY CAPTURES THE CITY’S FOOD CULTURE

New Delhi, November 2018: 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks renowned for the excellent music and its ground-breaking content, has released its ‘BhukhyaMantri’ anthem – ‘Aaya re aaya re’ to encapsulate the city’s rich food culture in an entertaining manner. The video anthem features the BIG MJ Khurafati Nitin who has adorned the avatar of The Prime Minister of everything related to food. In the entertaining video, the much-loved MJ can be seen leading a rally along with a lot of foodies. The fun-filled anthem has been launched today on-air and other social media platforms.

Being a BIG foodie himself, MJ Nitin not only addresses concerns of listeners with regards to food across the city but also as a ‘BhukhyaMantri’ offers solutions and remedies to food problems. Furthermore, he is also exploring various places famous for their recipes along with his team comprising of foodies in the food space. In addition to this, he has various fun-filled on-air ‘BhukhyaMantri’ segments all throughout his show where he engages with celebrity guests and fans in an amusing way.

Sharing his thoughts on the anthem, MJ Nitin said, “I am really thankful for the love and support I have got from my fans via this beautiful anthem created by our hard-working team. I really enjoyed being a part of the video anthem. The whole initiative has given me an opportunity to showcase another side of me, which people may not otherwise witness. I have heard so many stories of people countering so many food problems. I wish to provide creative solutions while continuing to spread happiness around me via food and music.”

Some celebrities who have also extended support for this initiative include Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Manushi Chillar, Sharman Joshi to name a few.