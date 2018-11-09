High quality solar panel module detergent Solar Wash & solar cleaning tool manufacturer in Korea

It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly .It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities. It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly.

SOLAR SIX-SP6 :

Improving solar performance and improving profitability the newly developed Solar six has excellent cleaning power, which effectively removes the old time and dust accumulated for a long time and maintains cleanliness, as well as enhances efficiency and prolongs machine life. You can clean up to 6m height using the Solar Six pole. It is possible to supply water by connecting a hose to the head brush using solar cleaning tool

solar panel module detergent:

• Detergent for removing dust, particles, dirt, etc. Covering solar panel modules.

• Detergent diluted to a 50:1 ratio for highly effective solar panel cleaning.

• Neutral wash formulated with ingredients that will not harm solar panel modules.

Solar six brush

• The brushes optimized for solar panel can be cleaned without damaging the module.

• The soft Nylon Brush does not damage the solar panel.

• When the hose is attached to the brush, water can be supplied to the surface of the module immediately.

• The brushes optimized for solar panel can be cleaned without damaging the module.

Directions:

• Dilute up to 50 times product amount (1:50 wash: product).

• Spray an adequate amount on solar panels.

• Scrub the solar panel with an appropriate brush or cloth.

• Brush with Solar six and complete.

• Increase generation efficiency 5-10%

• Solar Plus is a specialist in solar maintenance.

• Here are some examples of solar maintenance

• This is an example of roof-top solar power plant cleaning in Incheon area.

First, I’ll show you the module contamination status before the solar washing operation.

Are looking for solar panel cleaning soap and solar cleaning system manufacturer korea? You can quickly remove the dirt and dust that has been accumulated for a long time to maintain cleanliness. Solar Panel Washing Soap – If snow is on the solar, no more power is generated. Failure to remove the eye may cause panel failure