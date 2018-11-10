Fluid Sensors Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2025

Market Overview:

Fluid Sensors market and had generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. Europe is also expected to have a substantial growth in the market. Fluid measurement is the quantification of bulk fluid movement. Flow can be measured in a variety of ways. Positive-displacement flow meters accumulate a fixed volume of fluid and then count the number of times the volume is filled to measure flow. Other flow measurement methods rely on forces produced by the flowing stream as it overcomes a known constriction, to indirectly calculate flow.

Market Dynamics:

The ongoing advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industry have enabled the manufacture of robust sensors that can withstand harsh environments. The advent of smart sensors that can adapt to the surrounding environment and ensure highly precise readings will support the fluid sensors market growth. The growth in the automotive industry attributed to the rising standard of living and the growing disposable incomes has led to the demand for high-performance automated solutions to ensure comfort and safety.

Market Players:

The Fluid Sensors market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Fluid Sensors ecosystem are Schneider Electric AG, SICK AG, Honeywell Corporation, BOSCH, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Infineon Technology, LORD Corporation., Futek Advance Sensor Technologies, General Electric Company, Sensirion AG , NXP Semiconductor, Gems Sensors and other. For a foreseeable future, the competition in the global fluid sensors market is anticipated to remain intense, with the players focusing on pricing their products aggressively in order to lure a greater chunk of customers.

Market Segmentation:

Fluid Sensors market is segmented based on Product Type, Detection Medium, Measurement Type, End User and geography. Based on product type, the report segments the fluid sensors market into pressure sensor, flow sensor, temperature sensor, and level sensors, whereas on the basis of detection medium, the market has been bifurcated into gas, liquid, and plasma. Measurement categorization of the market has been done into non-contact and contact. The market is classified by the end use industries into power generation, oil and gas, chemical, water and waste water treatment, food and beverages, and others

Fluid Sensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market segmented based on Product Type:

– Pressure Sensor

– Temperature sensor

– Flow Sensor

– Level Sensor

Market segmented based on Detection Medium:

– Liquid

– Gas

– Plasma

Market segmented based on Measurement Type:

– Contact

– Non-contact

Market segmented based on End User Industry:

– Oil & Gas

– Chemical

– Power Generation

– Food & Beverages

– Water & Waste Water Treatment

– Others

Market segmented based on region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

