Lyons Elite: A Reliable Dating Agency in Toronto

Lyons Elite is a prudent upscale matchmaking company for appealing, successful commitment-minded singles in Toronto. Our customers are “extraordinary catches” who can be exceptionally particular about whom they date yet have not discovered their ideal match through traditional dating.

Our accentuation is on quality not quantity, and our methodology is an individual one. We frame real relationships with our customers since we meet with them personally, setting aside the opportunity to comprehend their identity on the most profound level. This empowers us to arrange matches dependent on the deepest level. Nothing can supplant the individual touch that we offer.

Hiring a reliable Dating Agency in Toronto, Lyons Elite as your expert matchmaking company can transform you. Regardless of whether you are too occupied with, making it impossible to date, or are simply moving once again into the dating scene, our very customized approach will ensure your dates and matches prompt to manageable and long haul relationships that are both fulfilling and satisfying.

Your relationship with professional matchmakers starts with a background check. We check you to assist our different clients, and you can rest guaranteed that everyone you meet will have passed the equivalent screening process. A one on one interaction with your matchmaker to completely analyze your personality, targets and past experiences.

Founder of Lyons Elite, Emily has been featured extensively in business-related pieces in Forbes, Huffington Post, MAXIM, FHM, NY Post, Globe and Mail, and more. Our matchmaking service is simple and effective. You simply show up and be yourself with quality people, predisposed to appreciate you. By placing yourself in the company of like-minded people seeking long-term relationships, you give yourself your best chance for a direct path to happiness.

Clients are personally interviewed in-detail before turning into a member. Once you become a client you will be paired with your own highly experienced personal matchmaker, who proactively searches on your behalf. We scout our extensive database to find your ideal matches. Every week you will be sent new potential profiles to review. We offer Bronze, Silver and Gold packages to serve you efficiently.

Feedback is basic part of our matchmaking procedure, it’s the manner by which we learn and progress. When you use online or even customary dating, there’s no surety that you will ever recognize what your date truly thought. At times, this can be unsettling. Our expert matchmakers help to break any unidentified patterns that might keep you down.