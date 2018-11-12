Arthroscopy Instrument to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2024

Our latest research report entitled Arthroscopy Instrument Market (by product type (arthroscopic implants, fluid management, radiofrequency, visualization, power shaver systems and other arthroscopy equipment), application (knee arthroscopy, hip, spine, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder & elbow and other arthroscopy applications)and end user(hospitals, ambulatory & clinics and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Arthroscopy Instrument. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Arthroscopy Instrument cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Arthroscopy Instrument growth factors.

The forecast Arthroscopy Instrument Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Arthroscopy Instrument on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global arthroscopy instrument market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Arthroscopic surgical instruments are designed to ease cutting and trimming with ergonomic designs and balanced weight. They are used in procedures such as hand, hip, knee, shoulder, and other small joint procedures. An arthroscopy is a surgical process implemented by orthopedic surgeons to visualize, diagnose, and treat the problems in joints. This process involves a small opening in the patient’s skin and inserts a small sized pipe instrument that contains a small lens and the light source (fiber light) that is transmitted through fiber optics to examine the inside structure of joint. An Arthroscopy device is generally used to examine the bone joints for specific conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, bone tumor, elbow pain, and osteoarthritis.

Growing occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis owing to growth in aged population, and technological advancements are driving factors for the Arthroscopy Instrument Market. Furthermore, increasing in the sport injuries where arthroscopy process avoids the total joint replacements is projected to boost the market growth. Additionally, the arthroscopic implantation hold a leading share in the global arthroscopic devices market and is predictable to maintain its lead over upcoming years. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous systems and robotics in arthroscopy instruments for nominally invasive surgeries and development of healthcare expenses in developing countries acts as a future opportunities for this market. But on the contrary, high cost of arthroscopy instruments and underprivileged healthcare system in developed and underdeveloped countries may restrain the growth of this market.

In terms of geographic, North America has dominated the Arthroscopy Instrument Market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America factors such as growing frequencies of joint-related diseases, high rate of sports-related surgery, and development of advanced surgical instruments are driving the growth of this market in the North America region. Further, improved reimbursement healthcare policies are facilitating growth in North America. The growth in Europe region is due to growing frequency of bone disorders and estimated government funding for research and development is expected to drive the growth in this market. In addition, as per the Arthritis Research U.K. in 2016, , about 10 million people in the U.K. had a form of arthritis and further it was that above 86,000 hip and over 90,000 knee replacements take place every year. Some factors boost the growth in Asia Pacific region are increasing in aged population and on-going progressive changes in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on global arthroscopy instrument market covers segments such as, product type, application and end user. On the basis of product type the global arthroscopy instrument market is categorized into arthroscopes, arthroscopic implants, fluid management systems, radiofrequency systems, visualization systems, power shaver systems and other arthroscopy equipment. On the basis of application the global arthroscopy instrument market is categorized into knee arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder & elbow arthroscopy and other arthroscopy applications. On the basis of end user the global arthroscopy instrument market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global arthroscopy instrument market such as, Arthrex, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group and Zimmer Biomet.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global arthroscopy instrument market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of arthroscopy instrument market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the arthroscopy instrument market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the arthroscopy instrument market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

