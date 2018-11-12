Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 12, 2018: This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the automotive wheel accessories market by application such as passenger car and commercial vehicle. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market’s growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Our market research analysts have estimated that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

Segmentation by application and analysis of the automotive wheel accessories market

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

The passenger car segment accounted for the major share of the tire accessories market during 2017. According to our analysts, the market will witness considerable growth in this segment during the forecast period as well.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the automotive wheel accessories market

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In terms of geographic regions, The Americas accounted for the maximum share of the tire accessories market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the Americas will conitribute to the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global automotive wheel accessories market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive wheel accessories market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global automotive wheel accessories market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global automotive wheel accessories market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global automotive wheel accessories market?

