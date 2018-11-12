Grinder Pumps Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2017-2025

Grinder Pumps Market: Introduction

A grinder pump is a device used for waste management, which segregates the sanitary waste or sewage coming from buildings. Grinder pumps are placed on ground level and pump the sanitary waste from sewage water before it flows to the municipal sewerage system. Solid waste from a buildings’ toilets, sinks, washing machines, etc. is collected from the building’ pipes and stored in the holding tank of a grinder pump.

Grinder tanks should be installed on the ground level and their holding tanks should be installed very deep inside the surface of the ground. Grinder pumps are mainly used at places where the surface slope is not enough for proper flow of garbage to the municipal sewer system. In the holding tank, when the garbage reaches a certain level, the grinder pump starts and grinds the garbage and then pumps it to the municipal sewer system for further processing.

Grinder pumps have numerous components, such as a pumps, tanks, alarm panels, indicators and sensors Whereas, the pump is connected to a level sensing device known as ‘float’, which is used to sense malfunctioning and the level of sewage in the holding tank. The ‘float’ senses any malfunction or problem and then alerts the operator through the alarm panel. The alarm panel consists of an audible alarm and indicator light so as to indicate the problem properly. Grinder pumps are of two semi-positive displacements (SPD) and centrifugal and are totally different from sump pumps or effluent pumps.

Grinder Pumps Market: Market Dynamics

Factors, such as increasing growth of the construction industry, rising distributor connection, increasing awareness of municipalities, are acting as drivers for the grinder pumps market. Also, rising awareness towards uncontaminated water supply, growing investments in industries (manufacturing, infrastructure, sanitation, etc.) and increase in wastewater management are some of the major factors expected to surge the grinder pumps market. However, factors, such as installation cost, time to time maintenance, limited availability of aftersales service, can be considered as restraints for the grinder pumps market. Environmental concerns and efficiency & easy replacement of these pumps are some other restraints for the market. Increasing demand for energy-efficient pumps, increasing use of technology and pumps with variable pumping frequency are common trends observed in the grinder pumps market.

Grinder Pumps Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the grinder pumps market on the basis of the product type:

Semi-positive displacement (SPD) Grinder Pumps

Centrifugal Grinder Pumps

Segmentation of the grinder pumps market on the basis of the power:

1 HP

5 HP

2 HP

Segmentation of the grinder pumps market on the basis of the power:

Commercial Building

Municipalities

Residential Building

Distributor Connection

Others

Grinder Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is predicted to drive the market for grinder pumps as China holds the largest market share in terms of value and is further expected to grow with a relatively high rate throughout the forecast period. Additionally, some countries of the region, such as India, South Korea and Japan, are contributing to the growth of the grinder pumps market in the region. The dominance of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rising awareness pertaining to high growth in the power sector and water and wastewater treatment. Additionally, North America and Europe are expected to register significant growth in the grinder pumps market as both these regions have the presence of major players along with lucrative demand for the product. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are estimated to witness stagnant growth in the grinder pumps market.

Grinder Pumps Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the grinder pumps market identified across the value chain are Liberty Pumps, Sump Pumps Direct, Grundfos, Xylem, Franklin Electric, Crane Pumps & Systems, Keen Pump, Ferguson Pumps, Zoeller Pumps, White International, Kiwi Pumps, Jim Murray Inc., Haynes Equipment, etc.