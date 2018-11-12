Replacing Solid Bricks For An Ecofriendly Environment

Hollow clay bricks are replacing solid bricks because they are lighter, strong & durable, cost effective and eco-friendly. Hollow brick is manufactured using waste materials or natural substitutes and formed by placing moist clay in a mold. It acts as thermal and sound insulators due to the air present in the hollow area and also makes plumbing and other electrical drilling activities easier resulting in low labor cost. Major companies offering hallow clay bricks include MRF Bricks, Summit Brick Company and Apollo Brick.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE CLAY PRODUCT AND REFRACTORY MANUFACTURING GLOBAL MARKET AT $331 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-third of the global clay product and refractory manufacturing market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, technological strides in the latest clay manufacturing units have managed to reduce the amount of water, energy and other resources needed to produce the clay products mainly clay bricks. Numerous programs and techniques adapted at the manufacturing units have ensured that waste and emissions are absolutely minimized, which definitely have a positive effect on the environment.

Dal-Tile was the biggest player in the clay product and refractory manufacturing market, with revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2016. Dal-Tile’s growth strategy aims at rebranding and expansion.

Clay product and refractory manufacturing companies carry out activities such as shaping, molding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials. Refractory materials are heated and then formed into bricks or other shapes for use in industrial applications. Clay products find applications in construction, steel making, cosmetics, and food industry.

