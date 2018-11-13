The launch of combination products for the treatment of urinary tract infections is an emerging trend in the genito-urinary disorder drugs market. Competitors in the market are developing combination drugs to fight multi-drug resistant bacteria and also expanding indications for existing drugs for the treatment of genito-urinary disorders. For instance, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. offers ZERBAXA, a combination drug of a novel cephalosporin and a beta-lactamase inhibitor used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL GENITO-URINARY DRUGS MARKET TO GROW TO $82 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the genito-urinary drugs market in 2017, accounting for less than two-fifth of the market share. This can be attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure, awareness and technological advancements in manufacturing of genitourinary drugs. Moreover, the prevalence of urinary diseases like chronic kidney diseases (14% of the US population), women infertility (12% of US population) etc. is high. Over the past 10 years, erectile dysfunction has almost doubled due to the increased prevalence of obesity and diabetes which is contributing to the size of this market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the genito-urinary drugs market witnessed increased mergers and acquisition activity in the past few years. Companies in the genito-urinary drugs market are acquiring their competitors to expand geographically and for the research and development of new products. In November 2014, AstraZeneca collaborated with Cancer Research UK for the screening of cancer medicine. In December 2014, Pfizer merged with Wyeth to become one of the top ten drug companies in India by market share.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited was the largest competitor with 4.2% of the market, generating revenues of $2.6 billion for the financial year 2016. Daiichi Sankyo Company’s growth strategy aims to expand operations and strengthen product portfolio. The company plans to significantly invest in its locations in New York and Ohio to increase capacity and flexibility to respond to critical market needs. In China, the company is achieving coverage by allying with local partners in certain areas. It has also adopted new product development techniques such as cell therapy.

The genitourinary drugs market covers drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases such as urinary tract infections, male reproductive diseases, voiding diseases, female reproductive diseases, glomerular disorders, urinary calculi, cystic kidney disease, Reno vascular diseases, benign prostate diseases, and other related diseases.

