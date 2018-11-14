Decorate Your House With Faux Finished Furniture

Faux finished furnishings are the latest trend in the household furniture market. Faux furniture refers to the decorative paint finishes that replicate the appearance of materials such as wood, marble or stone. These are low-priced, can be used very easily at home and provide with quick home improvements. The top companies in this market are Kartell, Herman Miller, Fritz Hansen, Knoll and Carl Hansen & Son.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE GLOBAL MARKET AT $210 BIILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-fifth of the household furniture market. China was the largest country accounting for one-fourth of the global household furniture market.

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-global-market-report-2018

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global household furniture market during 2017– 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies in the furniture manufacturing market are increasingly witnessing a significant growth in online sales. Online furniture selling platforms are forecasted to be the fastest growing market in the industry, growing at a CAGR of almost 16%. Such online stores are either third party resellers or furniture manufactures. Services offered by these online platforms include free home delivery, assisted assembly and installation, easy return policies, and online customization. For example, CustomeFurnish.com offers customization options to its users, allowing them to select the material, color, and design of the upholstery and frame of the product.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=140&type=smp

Ashley Furniture Industries was the biggest player in the household furniture market, with revenues more than $4 billion in 2016. Ashley’s strategy is to increase its presence in the Middle East and Central America. It also plans to increase the number of its stores in Asia from 35 to 1,000 over the next 10 years.

Household furniture manufacturing comprises firms engaged in producing household furniture made of materials such as plastics, reed, rattan, wicker, and fiberglass. These products may be assembled or unassembled and manufactured on a custom or stock basis.

Household Furniture Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info