High Speed Camera Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Highlights

The global portable scanner market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. By end-user segment, retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The global portable scanner market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the portable scanner market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Advanced IT infrastructure and rising need for portable scanners in the healthcare industry is aiding the market in the region. The U.S. is anticipated to drive the growth of the portable scanner market, owing to the presence of a large number of small & medium size businesses, along with the growing education sector.

In the global portable scanner market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions, owing to the growing adoption of portable scanners in IT, BFSI, and retail industry. Growing healthcare sector is expected to boost the portable scanner market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6103

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global portable scanner market are Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Datalogics S.P.A (Italy), Metrologic Instruments (U.S.), Opticon (Australia), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Epson America Inc. (U.S.), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), and TouchStar Technologies (U.K.) are among others.

Portable Scanner Market Segmentation:

The global portable scanner market is segmented into type, technology, end-user, and region. The type segment consists of stationary scanners, non-rugged barcode scanners, automatic scanners and others. The technology segment consists of 2D imagers, linear imagers, and laser scanners. The end-user segment compreises retail, transportation & logistics, healthcare, education, industrial manufacturing and others.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/portable-scanner-market-6103

Regional Analysis:

The global portable scanner market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America market accounts for the highest market share in the global portable scanner market owing to the presence of major portable scanner manufacturers. High demand for portable scanners in education and corporate sector is also aiding the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing in the portable scanner market fuelled by the presence of major players such as Fujitsu Limited (Japan), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan) and Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan). Growing education sector and development in the IT infrastructure is fuelling the market growth in the region.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

System Integrators

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/portable-scanner-market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com