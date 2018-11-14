Horror story: Newly launched app for Reading Best Short Ghost Stories

Surat, India- November 14, 2018

Greencom Ebizz Infotech, one of the most famous IT company in Surat, has recently developed an application under the category of ‘Books & Reference’ with amazing short stories named “The Horror Story: 1K+ Haunted Scary Ghost Stories”. It has more than 1000+ stories to freak out anyone.

This application is developed for Story Lovers who love to read terrifying tales. It is for all Android users with a special attraction, i.e., can read stories without using the data pack. With this application, the user can also improve their English reading skills.

Have a look at amazing Features of this application:-

✔ A FREE application easily downloadable from Google Play Store.

✔ More than 1000+ horrifying tales.

✔ There is an option of “bookmark” where the user can read the stories they might like to read again.

✔ “Quick Read” option to quickly read stories.

✔ Font size can be adjustable with “Increase(A+)” and “Decrease(A-)” option.

✔ The user can share stories with their dear ones through “Share” option.

The spooky story lovers can read this story at night by choosing the most frightening stories. Anyone can use this horror story app for their Halloween acts or can become a scariest StoryTeller.

Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizz Infotech stated: ”The Horror Story is the primary application that they have created under”Books & Reference” category on Play Store.

While asking for future updates, Mr. Suresh Kalathiya the CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech said that ”Our upcoming applications will be based on ‘Health & Fitness’ and many more categories.” There are a few applications which are lined up, for instance, My Fitness Tracker, ‘My Stuff’ which will be uploaded on the Google Play store soon!”.

Summing up all features, this horror stories app is a complete package to feel thrilled with fun. The organization has worked a lot on this application to satisfy their users.